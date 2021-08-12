Politics
Modi praises the virtues of his Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative
The Prime Minister appeared to skate on a thin ice of paradoxical positions as he told captains of industry at the annual CII summit that India’s success depended on them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday touted the merits of his Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, urging India Inc to seize the booming opportunities of Made in India products even as it tries to attract foreign investors with the promise of reforms larger, faster approvals, lower taxes and a favorable regulatory environment.
Modi appeared to skate on a thin ice of paradoxical positions when he told captains of industry at the annual ICN summit that responsibility for the success of India’s autonomous mission critically rests on them.
Society bharatiya ho ye jaroori nahi; lekin aaj, har bharatiya bharat mein bani product ko apnana chahata hai (Every Indian wants to adopt Indian products even though the company making these products is not necessarily owned by Indians), he said, noting that the investment Foreigner in Indian businesses would get an easy ride into the country, but foreign brands may have to prepare for tough challenges. This is precisely the kind of double talk that will make foreign companies reluctant to commit funds on very uneven economic ground.
Last week, the Modi government removed the retrospective element of a tax provision introduced by the UPA in 2012, but stuck to the principle of taxing indirect transfers of fixed assets like shares held in companies based. on a tax haven that derive their value from an underlying Indian entity. . The issue snowballed into major controversy after the Supreme Court ruled unfounded a tax claim against Vodafone plc for its $ 11.1 billion buyout of preferred stock in a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary in 2007. , giving it a 67% stake in Telecom Entity Hutchison Essars in India.
Modi said his government had rectified the mistakes by removing retrospective taxation and hoped this would build trust between government and industry. But he ignored the fact that the principle of taxation of indirect transfers of capital assets, regardless of the entity’s residence, had been rejected by the supreme court.
All Vodafone-type transactions after May 28, 2012 will still fall within the scope of the change in the source of taxation rule provided for in Article 9 (1) (i) of the Tax Law. Income.
Oddly enough, the Modi government made no effort to remove the 55-year retrospective element in the tax law amendment in Article 132 of the IT law that it introduced in 2017 which freed the tax authorities from the obligation to disclose to any person or authority or the Appeals Tribunal why they had reason to believe or suspect that a taxable person is concealing property and which would constitute sufficient grounds for ordering a search and seizure operation.
This is the clearest reminder that the government has not rejected the principle of retrospective changes to the tax law.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/business/modi-extols-virtues-of-his-atma-nirbhar-bharat-initiative/cid/1826240
