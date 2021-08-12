Prime Minister constitutionally authorized to hold general elections at any time: Ch Sarwar





Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the constitutional power to hold general elections in the country at any time, but the outgoing government would complete its term and general elections would be held in 2021.

Addressing a seminar as part of “Minority Day” and later speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said he was not a future storyteller to talk about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. He said no one had been kicked out of the government for not speaking out against Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Pakistan is the safest country for minorities, he added.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab’s Minister for Minorities Ijaz Alam Augustine, PTI Minority MP Shanila Ruth, MPA Haroon Gill and Human Rights Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman, among others.

Chaudhry Sarwar said he came from UK to Pakistan to participate in active politics, but Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him governor of Punjab and gave him constitutional responsibility and he fulfilled that responsibility , adding that he would take any responsibility given by the party leadership in the future as well.

Responding to a question, he said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had not been impeached by the chief minister for criticizing anyone, adding that prime minister Imran Khan and the chief minister of Punjab had the power. constitutional to change or remove anyone from office.

The governor of Punjab added that regarding Jahangir Khan Tareen, Tareen has not uttered a single word against Prime Minister Imran Khan to date. He further stated that the PTI government is the biggest supporter of minorities and that no injustice will be tolerated against minorities. He added that the doors of Governor House are always open for the minority community.

Speaking about Minority Day, he said that the purpose of celebrating this day is also to protect the rights of minorities. The Constitution of Pakistan spelled out the rights of minorities in detail and all minorities living in Pakistan have full religious freedom, adding that Islam has also emphasized the rights of minorities.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the Ministry of Minority Affairs took the best steps last year, adding that the development budget for minorities was increased by 5%. In addition, annual funds of Rs 2.5 million have been allocated for the education of students belonging to the minority community.

