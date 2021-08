Trump Jr. denounces White House for using social media influencer to promote vaccination

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpWyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as a party member GOP governors divided over response to COVID-19 outbreak Senate gives Biden big bipartisan victory PLUS Jr. has criticized the White House in a series of tweets on Tuesday, accusing the Biden administration of pushing COVID-19 vaccinations on people through the use of social media influencers.

“Then they’ll waterboard you until you get your shot, though there’s no way it’s worse than watching this !!!” Trump Jr. wrote of social media comedian Benito Skinner’s video posted on TikTok and shared on Twitter.

Then they'll waterboard you until you're vaccinated, although there's no way it's worse than watching this !!!

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 9, 2021

In another tweet, Trump Jr. added sarcastically, “This seems to be a very effective way to reach reluctant groups like minorities, Trump voters and conservatives in general. Great job guys. “are back in the WH.”

This appears to be a very effective way to reach reluctant groups like minorities, Trump voters, and conservatives in general. Great job, guys. Glad the adults are back in the WH.

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 9, 2021

In the TikTok, Skinner, who calls himself @ bennydrama7 on the app, claims to be a fictional White House intern named Cooper. Video shows Skinner interacting with White House Press Secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiBiden pushing to support Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute Biden says Cuomo did a ‘hell of a job’ as governor on infrastructure, voting rights Taliban control 65% of Afghanistan: responsible for EU PLUS and discuss administration vaccine progress.

“We have come a long way in our fight against this virus. We have vaccinated 160 million Americans,” Psaki told him.

“Do you understand all this? She asks him as he looks at his phone.

“Don’t worry, queen. It’s all up there,” he replies, pointing to his head.

Later in the video, Skinner is shown on the phone and says, “We have to take pictures in every American’s arms.”

White House hired another influencer to promote vaccines pic.twitter.com/LK7JOOcGz1

Libs by Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2021

At one point he asks, “Is Olivia Rodrigo still here?” in reference to the pop star’s visit to the White House last month.

Rodrigo was the first big name to collaborate with the administration on its youth vaccination campaign, which began after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered COVID-19 vaccine coverage was lagging behind for young Americans. .

