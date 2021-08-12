Donald Trump supporter sentenced after shooting black teenager





Army veteran Michael McKinney was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting a car full of black teenage girls after a rally in Iowa for then-President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

A supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to jail for shooting and injuring a black teenage girl during a pro-Trump rally. Michael McKinney, 26, was charged with attempted murder and other crimes in the Dec.6 incident in which a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

McKinney had told police he fired to protect himself from counter-protesters in the eastern part of the Iowa capital. McKinney said he fired because he felt in danger and was protecting himself, according to a search warrant.

The teenage victim was exchanging insults with pro-Trump rally enthusiasts and was standing in the open-top cars when a bullet suddenly hit his leg.

Prosecutor Olu Salami said last Friday that the situation could have been much worse.

The pro-Trump rally on December 6, 2020 turned violent with gunfire affecting a 15-year-old girl (Photo: AP)

If she had been sitting rather than standing, she might have been 16 and would forever be 16, Salami said, according to the Des Moines Register.

McKinney pleaded guilty to less serious offenses during his sentencing hearing on Monday.

McKinney faced two charges in June: intimidation with a dangerous weapon and self-harm. Both crimes carry a 10-year sentence under Iowa law, and prosecutors wanted McKinney to serve two consecutive sentences, potentially 20 years in prison.

A statement read in court detailed the physical and mental anguish of the shooting victims.

I thought I was going to die the day I was shot. I didn’t know if I would be able to walk again, she wrote. Later, she added, I am a young woman of 16 and I would like to love myself, but it is difficult when I look at my scars and remember the events of December 6, 2020.

McKinney apologized to the victim and said he wished he could reverse his actions.

I have shown a lack of judgment on this issue, McKinney said. I want to express really and deeply how sorry I am.

Judge Scott Beattie said McKinney’s no criminal history and his honorable release from the military worked in his favor.

I’ll be completely honest: I’m still stumped as to how this happened, Beattie said. I understand that you have taken responsibility for it, and this is an important factor.

McKinney will serve both sentences simultaneously, totaling no more than 10 years. He does not have a mandatory minimum sentence to qualify for parole.

