Latest coronavirus: NYSE to require vaccines on the trading floor from September 13

Turkey is moving towards mandatory vaccinations for teachers, students and their families as vaccination rates decline and infectious diseases rise.

“Face-to-face education is a must,” said Faretin Coca, state health minister, and the government will take steps to ensure that teachers, qualified students and the families in which they are live receive their vaccines. He said those who are not vaccinated, especially their parents, may be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.

“In the past our vaccination program was a matter of encouragement and taste, but now it is a social obligation which cannot be left to the choice of every citizen,” said Coca after meeting his working group on the coronavirus. Said in a televised speech.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said he did not believe vaccination obligations would violate human rights and that a decision to open a school would be taken at a cabinet meeting next week .

The state’s education minister resigned last week in response to criticism from teachers that the school was not ready to safely reopen as scheduled on September 6. Orientation of people.

The vaccine is available in Turkey for anyone over the age of 18. According to data from the Ministry of Health, about 37% of the 84 million inhabitants receive two doses.

Turkey on Wednesday recorded 27,356 new cases of coronavirus, or around 4,000 in early July when restrictions on coronaviruses were relaxed.

Coca also said it would publish the results in a scientific journal on the effectiveness of the third dose of the vaccine. The highest level of protection was given to people who received the “inactivated vaccine” three times, and the next best level of prevention was those who received the inactivated vaccine twice and the mRNA vaccine three times. ..

Healthcare professionals and people over 50 are offered a third dose from the end of June. Turkey has administered both the Chinese-made CoronaVac, which contains an inactivated pathogen, and Pfizer / BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine, a new technology that directs cells to produce proteins that elicit an immune response.