Politics
Starmer says Education Secretary Gavin Williamson should be sacked
Sir Keir Starmer said the Education Secretary should have been sacked long ago amid a new row over the future of A-levels.
The Labor leader told The Guardian he believes Boris Johnson should remove Gavin Williamson from his Cabinet post following strong criticism of his performance in that role over the past year.
Sir Keir also said he opposed any plans to change A-level ratings to a digital system, which would be considered by the government to boost the credibility of the qualification.
Mr Williamson has been called on to resign in recent years to the A-Levels fiasco when the government used an algorithm to moderate the results and then backtrack amid widespread protests, while he also received criticism on the school recovery plan and the confusion surrounding the return of children to class during the pandemic.
Asked by the Guardian on Wednesday whether he thought Boris Johnson should sack Mr Williamson, Sir Keir said: Yes, yes and a long time ago. And I don’t think I’m alone.
According to The Times, the prime minister is considering handing over the role to Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch, who is popular within the Conservative Party for her attacks on awakened activists.
Sir Keir also said that the yawning gap between public and private schools in the latest A-level results appeared to be due to the lack of a consistent framework for carrying out the assessment rather than the grading system.
He told the newspaper: The problem is not whether we move to a 1-9 system, the problem is entrenched injustice.
The gap between private and public schools has widened. It was 20%, now it’s 30%. Instead of closing that gap, it got worse. If you just mark it 1-9, that doesn’t solve this problem.
The question the government must answer is: Why was the achievement gap so large before? Why is it even bigger now?
Ministers are believed to consider replacing traditional A-E ratings with a numerical system in a bid to bolster the credibility of A-levels after record numbers achieve top ratings.
But the unions of school leaders are asking the government not to rush into introducing radical reforms.
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: There is a legitimate question about the distribution of grades at A level next year after two years of upheaval.
Going back to the allocation pattern when the reviews were last held in 2019 would seem very hard on next year’s cohort, as they have also been deeply affected by the disruption caused by the pandemic and will potentially be competing for jobs with students this year and last year. year in which the distribution of marks was different.
So there may be an argument for a phased adjustment or recalibration next year.
However, it seems unnecessarily disruptive to undertake an overhaul of the grading system itself to replace it with numbered grades or some other big change.
A reform of this nature needs both a clear rationale and an introductory period rather than suddenly throwing it back on students and teachers who expect A-levels to be graded in the way. that they know. It would be very unfair and confusing to move the goalposts at this point.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders union, added that suggestions to switch to a digital system are unrealistic.
He said: When the GCSE scoring changed, new specifications were introduced and it took four years from the first teaching of these to the point where all GCSEs received numerical scores.
There is an opportunity here for the government and Ofqual to examine the systems’ current reliance on terminal exams and scoring with comparable results. This requires meaningful consultation to ensure the fairest system for students.
Private schools in England saw the biggest absolute increase in top grades compared to other types of schools and colleges, up 9.3 percentage points from last year, according to Ofqual data Tuesday.
