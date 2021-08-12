Stronger ties with Indonesia to boost climate action

By Irwansyah / Conrado M. Cornelius / Martin Baker | China Daily | Update: 2021-08-12 07:13

LI MIN / CHINA DAILY



China has the technological and political expertise to facilitate Indonesia’s transition from fossil fuel-driven development to clean and renewable energy-powered development, and help it achieve sustainable and more equitable economic growth. . Given its expertise, China can also become a key partner for Indonesia as the latter strives to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and meet the demands of the Paris Agreement.

By strengthening their partnership to refocus on ‘green economic recovery’ after the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Indonesia can achieve win-win results and spur the global fight against climate change as the end of the crisis approaches. United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in October-November and beyond when Indonesia assumes the G20 Presidency in 2022.

Although Indonesia has made progress in harnessing clean and renewable energy resources, it still needs to improve the regulatory and policy framework necessary to attract the investments needed to switch from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy. In this regard, China and Indonesia can work more closely to ensure that Chinese investments, especially in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure development and sustainable mining, in Indonesia deliver more benefits to people. local communities.

China has the technological expertise, political know-how, and rich experience in implementing large-scale clean energy projects, including solar and wind power projects. Indonesia should therefore redouble its efforts to provide the necessary tax incentives to attract investment and expertise from countries like China.

These are some of the main findings of a study that assessed the impacts of Chinese investments in Indonesia’s energy sector and analyzed the two countries’ ability to meet the SDGs and meet the requirements of the Paris Agreement. The results of the study were published earlier this year. The study examined the impacts of Chinese investments on the Indonesian energy sector, with particular emphasis on coal-fired power plants, using SDG indicators, in particular No.5 on Gender Equality, No.7 on affordable and clean energy, and # 13 on climate action.

As a developing country, it is understandable that Indonesia relies heavily on cheaper coal-fired power plants for power generation. The Indonesian state-owned power company PLN owned and operated all of the country’s coal-fired power plants, although it was outsourcing the construction of new plants to domestic and foreign private contractors.

This has made investors and businesses in China and other countries reluctant to invest in Indonesia’s coal-fired power plants.

But the situation changed in 2016 when Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued a regulation aimed at accelerating the development of power infrastructure and encouraged private investors to build, own and operate the power plants, with ownership transferred to PLN at the end. of each power purchase contract. Since then, much of Chinese investment in Indonesia’s energy sector has spanned finance and construction to power generation.

While China remains committed to reaching and helping Indonesia achieve all of the SDGs, it is focusing more on the fifth, seventh and 13th SDGs and the requirements of the Paris Agreement. On the other hand, the business sector is focusing on SDG # 7, in part due to the political direction of the Indonesian government. Therefore, and with the encouragement of the Indonesian government, Chinese investments in the energy sector have focused on expanding the supply of electricity produced by coal-fired power plants.

But China can better use its technological and operational expertise in renewable energy to increase Indonesia’s capacity to generate clean energy.

Two coal-fired power plants built, operated and / or owned by Chinese companies on Indonesia’s most populous island, Java, were among the case studies, which showed Chinese companies involved in the Jawa-7 coal-fired power plants and Indramayu-1 projects could make a significant contribution to improving gender equality and empowering women.

In view of the policy of successive Indonesian governments of prioritizing and subsidizing the extraction, use and export of coal, oil and natural gas, and their collective failure to encourage and facilitate the development of clean and renewable energy, Joko Widodo’s government faces an even greater challenge in achieving the fifth, seventh and 13th SDGs and meeting the demands of the Paris Agreement.

Chinese investors could help overcome this challenge by helping the Indonesian government shift its investments from large coal-fired power plants and other unsustainable, carbon-intensive projects to decentralized clean and renewable energy projects.

Over the past year, China and Indonesia have pledged to meet ambitious carbon neutrality targets. The findings and recommendations of the study can serve as a guide for the two countries to refocus their strong partnership on harnessing Indonesia’s abundant clean energy resources and scale up actions to achieve their SDGs and climate goals.

Irwansyah is Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Indonesia and Senior Policy Analyst for Traction Energy Asia; Conrado M. Cornelius is an environmental law expert and legal consultant based in Indonesia, and a researcher at the Djokosoetono Research Center at the University of Indonesia; and Martin Baker is the director of strategy and communications, Traction Energy Asia.

