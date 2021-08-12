Politics
Stronger ties with Indonesia to boost climate action
By Irwansyah / Conrado M. Cornelius / Martin Baker | China Daily | Update: 2021-08-12 07:13
China has the technological and political expertise to facilitate Indonesia’s transition from fossil fuel-driven development to clean and renewable energy-powered development, and help it achieve sustainable and more equitable economic growth. . Given its expertise, China can also become a key partner for Indonesia as the latter strives to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and meet the demands of the Paris Agreement.
By strengthening their partnership to refocus on ‘green economic recovery’ after the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Indonesia can achieve win-win results and spur the global fight against climate change as the end of the crisis approaches. United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in October-November and beyond when Indonesia assumes the G20 Presidency in 2022.
Although Indonesia has made progress in harnessing clean and renewable energy resources, it still needs to improve the regulatory and policy framework necessary to attract the investments needed to switch from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy. In this regard, China and Indonesia can work more closely to ensure that Chinese investments, especially in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure development and sustainable mining, in Indonesia deliver more benefits to people. local communities.
China has the technological expertise, political know-how, and rich experience in implementing large-scale clean energy projects, including solar and wind power projects. Indonesia should therefore redouble its efforts to provide the necessary tax incentives to attract investment and expertise from countries like China.
These are some of the main findings of a study that assessed the impacts of Chinese investments in Indonesia’s energy sector and analyzed the two countries’ ability to meet the SDGs and meet the requirements of the Paris Agreement. The results of the study were published earlier this year. The study examined the impacts of Chinese investments on the Indonesian energy sector, with particular emphasis on coal-fired power plants, using SDG indicators, in particular No.5 on Gender Equality, No.7 on affordable and clean energy, and # 13 on climate action.
As a developing country, it is understandable that Indonesia relies heavily on cheaper coal-fired power plants for power generation. The Indonesian state-owned power company PLN owned and operated all of the country’s coal-fired power plants, although it was outsourcing the construction of new plants to domestic and foreign private contractors.
This has made investors and businesses in China and other countries reluctant to invest in Indonesia’s coal-fired power plants.
But the situation changed in 2016 when Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued a regulation aimed at accelerating the development of power infrastructure and encouraged private investors to build, own and operate the power plants, with ownership transferred to PLN at the end. of each power purchase contract. Since then, much of Chinese investment in Indonesia’s energy sector has spanned finance and construction to power generation.
While China remains committed to reaching and helping Indonesia achieve all of the SDGs, it is focusing more on the fifth, seventh and 13th SDGs and the requirements of the Paris Agreement. On the other hand, the business sector is focusing on SDG # 7, in part due to the political direction of the Indonesian government. Therefore, and with the encouragement of the Indonesian government, Chinese investments in the energy sector have focused on expanding the supply of electricity produced by coal-fired power plants.
But China can better use its technological and operational expertise in renewable energy to increase Indonesia’s capacity to generate clean energy.
Two coal-fired power plants built, operated and / or owned by Chinese companies on Indonesia’s most populous island, Java, were among the case studies, which showed Chinese companies involved in the Jawa-7 coal-fired power plants and Indramayu-1 projects could make a significant contribution to improving gender equality and empowering women.
In view of the policy of successive Indonesian governments of prioritizing and subsidizing the extraction, use and export of coal, oil and natural gas, and their collective failure to encourage and facilitate the development of clean and renewable energy, Joko Widodo’s government faces an even greater challenge in achieving the fifth, seventh and 13th SDGs and meeting the demands of the Paris Agreement.
Chinese investors could help overcome this challenge by helping the Indonesian government shift its investments from large coal-fired power plants and other unsustainable, carbon-intensive projects to decentralized clean and renewable energy projects.
Over the past year, China and Indonesia have pledged to meet ambitious carbon neutrality targets. The findings and recommendations of the study can serve as a guide for the two countries to refocus their strong partnership on harnessing Indonesia’s abundant clean energy resources and scale up actions to achieve their SDGs and climate goals.
Irwansyah is Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Indonesia and Senior Policy Analyst for Traction Energy Asia; Conrado M. Cornelius is an environmental law expert and legal consultant based in Indonesia, and a researcher at the Djokosoetono Research Center at the University of Indonesia; and Martin Baker is the director of strategy and communications, Traction Energy Asia.
Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
Sources
2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202108/12/WS6114599da310efa1bd6683a4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]