The salary increase for civil servants in front of them, what is the current salary?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The plan to increase the salaries of Civil Servants (PNS) is increasingly discussed. In addition, the increase in the salaries of civil servants has not been achieved for a long time. The last increase in the base salary of civil servants was made in early 2019. The increase was announced by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his state speech in 2018. Indeed, policies such as salary increases for civil servants are generally announced by the Head of State when reading the financial note, either the day before August 17 at the DPR building, or to be precise August 16. . What about the salaries of civil servants next year? Will it go up? The director general of the budget at the finance ministry, Isa Rachmatarwata, chose not to provide details of the planned increase in unpaid civil servants’ salaries. Isa asked President Jokowi to wait for an announcement when he reads the financial notes next week. “Such a policy will be conveyed by the president later in a financial memorandum,” he told CNBC Indonesia. At the same time, the current basic salary of civil servants is adapted to their grade. The amount of the basic salary of civil servants is regulated by Government Regulation (PP) number 15 of 2019. The base salary of the lowest class is recorded at Rp 1,560,800 and the highest at Rp 5,901,200. The basic salary of civil servants is not high, but what makes their incomes reach tens of millions is the allowances paid. From the allocation of women, children to performance. It is the PNS performance allowance that determines the total income received each month. Performance allocations are determined by government regulations (PP) in each ministry / institution (K / L). Here is the breakdown of the basic salary of civil servants on the basis of PP n ° 15/2019: Group I:

Him: IDR 1,560,800 – IDR 2,335,800

Ib: 1,704,500 IDR – 2,472,900 IDR

Ic: 1 776 600 IDR – 2 577 500 IDR

ID: 1 851 800 IDR – 2 686 500 IDR Group II:

IIa: IDR 2,022,200 – IDR 3,373,600

IIb: Rp 2.208.400 – Rp 3.516.300

IIc: 2,301,800 IDR – 3,665,000 IDR

IId: IDR 2,399,200 – IDR 3,820,000 Group III:

IIIa: Rp 2,579,400 – Rp 4,236,400

IIIb: Rp 2.688.500 – Rp 4.415.600

IIIc: Rp 2,802,300 – Rp 4,602,400

IIId: Rp 2,920,800 – Rp 4,797,000 Group IV:

IVa: IDR 3,044,300 – IDR 5,000,000

IVb: Rp 3,173,100 – Rp 5,211,500

IVc: Rp 3.307.300 – Rp 5.431.900

IVd: 3,447,200 IDR – 5,661,700 IDR

IVe: Rp 3.593.100 – Rp 5.901.200 [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



