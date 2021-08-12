CII meeting: correcting past mistakes, retrospective tax measure will boost confidence, says Prime Minister Modi





PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the decision to end retrospective taxation would build trust between government and industry. He said the government is pushing the boundaries of reforms and that its recent legislation will help small investors and depositors.

Recently, by correcting the mistakes of the past, we decided to end retrospective taxation. The way this is valued by the industry makes me believe it will lead to building trust between industry and government, Modi said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual session through a videoconference. The Prime Minister’s remarks came after both Houses of Parliament approved amendments to the Income Tax Law and the 2012 Finance Law to ensure that no demands are raised under the ‘retroactive tax for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction had been undertaken before May 28, 2012. Following the retrospective amendment proposed by the government of the UPA in 2012, tax claims were raised in 17 cases, including against the British telecommunications company Vodafone and the gas company Cairn Energy. The government will have to reimburse around Rs 8,100 crore to these companies instead of the taxes collected earlier. Emphasizing that the government is pushing the boundaries by making bold decisions, Modi said recent reforms have been carried out with conviction. We have made bold decisions. Reforms continued even during the pandemic. The government is implementing reforms not out of coercion but out of conviction, he said during a speech on the topic India @ 75: Government and Business Working together towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Passage of the Bill to Amend the Factoring Regulations in Parliament will help small entrepreneurs obtain credit, and the Bill to Amend the Bill on Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee will protect the interests of small business owners. small depositors, he said. The evolution of the factoring law will allow nearly 9,000 NBFCs to participate in this market instead of the current seven. Better participation of NBFCs in the factoring market will improve MSMEs liquidity and reduce their interest charges. Regarding the growth of start-ups, the PM said India has 60 unicorns, of which 21 have achieved this status in recent months, up from perhaps three-four unicorns seven-eight years ago. The response from investors has been tremendous for start-ups and this indicates that India has extraordinary growth opportunities, he said. Modi said the government was prepared to take political risks in the best interests of the nation and push the boundaries of reforms even as it sought input from industry on what more can be done. He pointed out that the goods and services tax was blocked for so many years only because previous governments had failed to find the courage to take political risks. Modi also urged the industry to boost investment and take more risks to ensure the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, noting that the government was ready to remove restrictions to allow the industry to do business. Industry must increase its natural tendency to take risks. We will have to take new difficult roads for the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the prime minister said, noting that the country expects the industry to accelerate employment and investment growth. The success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will require a considerable increase in investment in R&D, which is not possible through government efforts alone. This requires major industry participation, Modi said.

