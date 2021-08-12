On China’s growing influence in Africa

As a rising power in the international system, China is keen to shape global rules, standards and practices in accordance with its long-term strategy. Strengthening and consolidating its position in regional and global organizations will help Beijing secure greater international influence while evading international scrutiny on sensitive issues. China is particularly increasing its engagement with regional organizations in the developing world, in particular with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, with which it is also intensifying economic cooperation on a bilateral basis.

In recent years, China has developed its relations with the African Union politically, economically and even militarily. The relationship was further institutionalized through the China-AU strategic dialogue, the participation of the African Union Commission in FOCAC alongside individual African countries, and the establishment of the China Permanent Mission to the AU. China also expressed support for plans to establish an AU representative office in Beijing. This shows that the Asian country is trying to move closer to the AU and move beyond the bilateral mechanisms it traditionally prefers. Chinese diplomacy generally relies heavily on government-to-government relations, but recent trends have marked a slight departure from that.

The symbolic construction and funding of the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa illustrates the importance China places on this relationship. It was later reported that China used its involvement in the construction to bug the building. Recently, he also built the Integrated Service Project at AU Headquarters in Ethiopia.

Its approach to continental organization is primarily driven by security interests while bilateral relations are primarily economic in nature. Security interests are central to securing China’s economic activities on the mainland and so far it has mainly worked with the AU Peace and Security Council on maintaining peace and security on the continent. A section of the 2015 White Paper on China’s Africa Policy delineates its relationship with regional organizations by mentioning development planning, sharing of experiences in poverty reduction, health, peace and security, and international affairs as areas in which China seeks to cooperate with the AU. In 2015, Xi Jinping announced in a UN speech titled China is Here for Peace, that the country would pay the AU $ 100 million to bolster its standby force and rapid response capacity.

In April 2016, China also led the Human Rights Dialogue with the AU at the AU Headquarters in Ethiopia, which presented itself as a platform for sharing experiences and good practices. in the field of the promotion and protection of human and peoples’ rights. The dialogue aimed to share experiences on issues related to democratic principles and the rule of law in Africa and China and to strengthen coordination on human rights issues in international organizations and multilateral forums, such as than the United Nations Human Rights Council. This can be seen in the context of the fact that the African people have celebrated 2016 as the Year of Human Rights in Africa with particular emphasis on the rights of women.

In 2018, the 7th China-AU Strategic Dialogue was held in Beijing between AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where China reiterated that it will cooperate with the AU in various fields, including transnational and transregional infrastructure. construction, peace and security, public health, tourism and aviation. The dialogue supported the establishment of an AU representative office in China and advanced the integration between the AU’s agenda 2063 and the 10 major China-Africa cooperation plans proposed by Xi Jinping in 2015. Overall, the dialogue sought to work together to enhance coordination. in international and regional affairs, as well as promoting peace and development in China, Africa and the developing world.

As China strengthens its economic, political and military cooperation with the AU, it also actively seeks to participate in African Regional Economic Communities such as the South African Development Community, the African Community of East and the Economic Community of West African States. Similar to building a headquarters for the AU, China also built an ECOWAS headquarters in Nigeria, a grant of $ 32 million to fund the regional headquarters. Its increased cooperation with regional and continental actors strengthens overall cooperation with Africa as a whole and regional commitments, in particular, are needed to overcome the institutional challenges facing bilateral and continental approaches. Regional cooperation can provide better political leverage to secure investments in the region and promote economic development.

Africa represents more than a quarter of UN member states, and these pledges are helping China gain political allies. China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, a seat it obtained thanks to massive support from Africa in 1971, also supports African regional organizations and their voices in the Security Council on related issues. to peace and security and insists that the Council be attentive to their voices. Conversely, it was also noted that at various times African countries also support Chinese interests by choosing to remain silent on sensitive issues such as Xinjiang and Tibet.

There is also speculation about the funding of the AU. As the continental body depends on both Member States and external partners for funding, however, receiving funds from external partners may call into question its autonomy.

With continued efforts to strengthen its position in this network of regional and continental actors in Africa, China is strengthening its strategic influence in the region. This influence has a huge advantage for China in international organizations, where the support of these political allies helps China protect its national interests and gain leverage which in turn shapes China’s relations with the great powers.

