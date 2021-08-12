Boris Johnson’s climate problem – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON Boris Johnson wants to align China, India and the biggest climate polluters. But so far he cannot control his own government.

This is a problem for the British Prime Minister as he prepares to host the COP26 climate summit in November at a time when it is increasingly evident that the world is facing a very serious climate change crisis. .

Johnson is supposed to mobilize diplomatic efforts to reach a breakthrough deal in Glasgow that will quickly end the use of coal, open taps of money from developed countries to help poorer countries cope with the impact of climate change and force emitters to make drastic reductions in their greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

But he also has to deal with the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, the impact of Brexit and political efforts to build support in the “red wall” of seats previously held by Labor in northern England and the United States. Midlands.

Johnson described this week’s UN report climate scientists point out that there is very little time left to bring global warming under control as “sobering read”.

But there is growing nervousness among officials involved in planning the summit that Johnson thinks he can pull off as he does most things at the last minute and by the seat of his pants.

I just don’t think he’s prioritizing foreign policy on his to-do list, a government official said. The COP will likely get its attention in October, even if it is too late. He focuses intensely on inner issues. The COP is not really a winner of votes in the red wall.

A Tory MP agreed: it’s all about domestic.

A senior government official strongly denied the impression that Downing Street has, at least so far, been reluctant to do everything, describing COP26 as the prime international priority of the prime minister and the government.

Mixed messages

There are more and more missteps.

Efforts to get China to accelerate its emissions reductions have gone poorly amid a backdrop of reports that London was looking for ways to pull China’s state-owned nuclear company out of plans in the UK.

Government advisers reject this, insisting that it is possible to undertake some form of three-way engagement with China: cooperate on climate, compete on trade and economy, and challenge rights violations. humans. But so far, China is not playing the game; it is the largest emitter in the world but has not submitted an updated 2030 target as required by the UN

London has also hurt COP26 diplomatic efforts by slashing its foreign aid budget by $ 4 billion, leaving COP26 President Alok Sharma to face credibility issues in his talks with the less developed countries he will need. to support him in Glasgow.

Andrew Mitchell, former international development secretary, warned: Without keeping our promise of aid, we risk alienating developing countries ahead of the summit.

Post-Brexit trade talks are another area where the UK is accused of failing to tie its goals to COP26. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss insists climate change has been a top priority in her efforts, but environmental chapters in UK trade agreements have so far tended to be non-binding, ignoring the impact that the provisions relating to intellectual property or public procurement could have. emissions.

Ruth Bergan, senior adviser to the Trade Justice Movement, an NGO, said: This is clearly a huge missed opportunity because the UK has a relatively blank slate in terms of trade. They could be the pioneers of something that says we’re going to look at the climate as the most important issue we need to tackle after COVID.

The G7 summit in June was supposed to reach an agreement on a phase-out of coal, which did not materialize (not helped by the continuing dispute over the opening of a new coal mine in Cumbria). A Conservative MP admitted that this did not inspire confidence for COP26 because, the only thing we keep talking about, which is moving away from coal, we did not even manage to get the partners’ agreement of the G7.

Lose the intrigue

Rachel Kyte, former UN climate envoy, said this year was expected to see an ongoing narrative built across Britain’s G7 presidency and leading up to COP26, but that doesn’t seem consistent .

She contrasted this with the approach taken by France and Mexico as they approach their climate summits. The host country deployed its entire cabinet on the same talking points in a coherent strategy and it was led by the head of state or head of government, who was personally involved on a daily basis.

A senior conservative echoed this, saying: The French had a coordinated foreign policy in two years [of the 2015 Paris summit], with a former prime minister working there and 200 supporting diplomats. We don’t have anything like that basically, not even close.

The team working full-time on COP26 may find themselves at odds with the rest of the government. A senior Whitehall official said the COP26 unit had advocated a diplomatic approach with China and lobbied against the coal mine and the reduction in foreign aid.

I think many people in the secretariat of the COP presidency feel that they are not getting enough attention or support from top government, an EU official said.

But the government disputes this qualification.

Every call we make, every type of diplomatic engagement, the COP has been a part of it and has been for months, said an official from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

The No 10 has responded to some of the pressure, including setting a strict national emissions target for 2030. Over the past year, the Whitehall official said, Johnson has sent repeated messages to Cabinet in person and in writing clearly stating that COP26 was a central government priority that should be considered when pursuing other political agendas. But in some cases ministers seem to have treated these orders more as guidelines.

A senior government official refuted this. The Chancellor has led the G7 work on the obligation to disclose climate risks, the international trade secretary has started work on green trade and the foreign minister is using the ring-fenced international climate finance budget doubled by this government to invest in communities abroad.

public relations concerns

As Johnson trumpeted the climate summit as a chance for post-Brexit Britain to show it is still a diplomatic clout, the headline-tapping PM is bound to be on high alert so that COP26 becomes a story of process that explodes in his face. As one environmental lobbyist put it: There is a real risk that the only thing the average person sees from the COP is, Oh look, a lot of people have flown and gone to the UK to talk climate change, isn’t that hypocritical, and they’ve brought a lot of COVID with them.

The government has already tasted it. Johnsons flight to Cornwall for the G7 sparked predictable outrage, followed by press fury Sharmas trips abroad.

Friends and critics of the government argue that it is not too late for the UK to readjust. A senior official at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy insisted: there is still everything to do, while an EU official skeptical of the management of Johnsons in general said: I think they can still get by.

Kyte underlined: I don’t think the UK has been deregistered. But I think there’s a much deeper skepticism, and frankly other countries are like, show me. Words don’t hack him anymore.

Johnson will have to do a lot in the coming months to repair that image, especially if he intends to take on the traditional role of chef d’hôte and help break the inevitable dead ends. It is expected to take an increasingly important environmental stance as November approaches, for example at the G20 and the United Nations General Assembly.

Johnson will be arriving late today, an EU official said. But I’m not sure he has very strong international credibility right now, certainly not on the climate and to come in and bang his head at the very end? It can work, but I’m not sure the UK has the clout and international credibility on the climate right now to come up with that little extra that can make a difference in the end.

The Whitehall official said it was only in the past two months that No.10 seemed to grasp the scale of the challenge of hosting a successful COP26. Johnson is starting to step up his own behind-the-scenes involvement, including several recent appeals to world leaders.

Over the past few months, the Prime Minister has repeatedly raised climate change in appeals with foreign leaders and delivered a series of speeches to the international community on the need for immediate action to stop climate change, a declared the responsible.

But then there’s Johnson’s joke character. In Scotland last week he was supposed to beat the drums for the green energy transition and COP26, but joked with reporters about the lead Margaret Thatcher had given the UK by abruptly shutting down coal mines in years 1980. This immediately attracted conviction and eclipsed its climate message.

“Be careful what you want. You want more from Boris, you get more from Boris,” the official said.

