PTI names Barrister Sultan candidate for AJK presidency





MUZAFFARABAD: The lawyer for Pakistani regional president Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sultan Mahmood has agreed to become the party’s candidate in the presidential election of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), scheduled for August 17, we learned on Wednesday.

Mr. Mahmood was elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of LA-3, Mirpur-III on July 25, securing his seventh victory in nine general elections since 1985. In addition to these nine general elections, two by-elections were also held. held in this constituency and both were won by him.

Expecting to be named prime minister candidate to lead the PTI to great success, however, Mahmood suffered a heavy blow on August 5 when Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who was nowhere on AJK’s list of candidates. PM, was taken over by the Prime Minister. Minister Imran Khan for the coveted post.

Immediately after voting in the assembly, the regional leader of the PTI left Muzaffarabad for his constituency apparently in a state of frustration.

However, at Mirpur he had addressed many of his accused supporters in a cheerful mood with a flurry of cheerful comments.

I feel relieved that the party I worked for day and night [in AJK] over the past seven years has finally landed in the halls of power, he said.

Assuring his electorate that all the promises he made to them during the campaign would be kept, he also tried to appease them by saying that the policy was not a T20 but a test match and that he would eventually emerge triumphant. .

According to sources, the PTI leadership told Mr Mahmood that after his rise to the presidency, his son would be fired from Mirpur-III and then inducted into the cabinet.

Reluctantly because in that case he would have to leave both the Assembly and the party’s top regional office, however, Mr Mahmood changed his mind after Prime Minister Imran Khan himself spoke to him about it. other day about it.

It was after his will that Ali Amin Gandapur, the Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs, announced his candidacy for the presidency on Wednesday evening.

Lawyer Sultan Mahmood occupies an important position in Kashmir politics. Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved his name for the post of AJK President, Gandapur said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahmood’s will and Mr Gandapur’s subsequent announcement reportedly put an end to an alleged grouping within the parliamentary PTI party in the AJK which had delayed the formation of the state cabinet.

Sources claimed that initially a 12-member cabinet, comprising nine members from AJK territory and two from Kashmir refugee constituencies in Pakistan, was finalized by Sen. Saifullah Niyazee and Mr Gandapur.

The two leaders had also chosen their portfolios, sources said, adding that Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who was sworn in shortly after Prime Minister Niazi was sworn in on August 5, would get the lion’s share.

Ironically, the AJK premier, constitutionally empowered to appoint ministers and assign portfolios it deems appropriate for them, is nowhere in this process, a source noted.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 August 2021

