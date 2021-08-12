Vaccine resistance, hoaxes hamper vaccination in Papua, West Papua

The government exists for the sake of the people, and its main task is to serve the people through various programs that can cause them to prosper and protect them from such harmful threats as COVID-19.

Papua’s administration is working to ensure that all of its athletes participating in this year’s PON National and National Games (Peparnas) are vaccinated before the two prestigious multi-sport events are called.

Earlier this month, the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI), Papua Chapter, revealed that it had completed the first phase of vaccination of athletes against COVID-19.

The second phase of athlete vaccination is currently underway in Jayapura and training facilities, according to KONI Papua Chapter Medical Coordinator Dr Billy Heumese.

The PON National Games will be held this year in the city of Jayapura and the districts of Jayapura, Mimika and Merauke from October 2 to 15, while Peparnas will be held from November 2 to 15.

At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 Indonesian provinces are expected to compete in the Papua PON National Games, which will include 37 events.

Meanwhile, 1,935 athletes and 740 officials will compete in the National Para Games in Jayapura City and Jayapura District, which will include 12 events.

President Joko Widodo urged relevant agencies to vaccinate all athletes participating in PON National Games and Para National Games to ensure their safety and that of officials.

The head of state also ordered that local residents living near sporting event venues and athlete villages be vaccinated, according to Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali.

However, the Papuan authorities face challenges in their efforts to implement President Joko Widodo’s instructions due to misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and vaccine resistance among the public.

A recent incident in Kwamki Narama sub-district, Mimika district, highlighted misinformation and public reluctance regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

On August 2, 2021, private television channel TV One released video footage on its official YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-zZvd65sP0, which has since gone viral – showing several priests and worshipers at a local church in the Kwamki Narama sub-district expressing disbelief in COVID-19 and burning face masks.

The Papua COVID-19 task force said it was aware of these challenges.

Therefore, he urged authorities and communities across the province to counter the misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations, saying it has made many residents reluctant to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccination hoaxes and scams have even “haunted” several community members, making them doubt the need for the vaccination, task force leader Welliam R. Manderi said on Tuesday.

To counter the spread of scams linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, public awareness campaigns on the safety and importance of vaccinations to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus must be stepped up, he advised.

“We need to conduct massive public awareness campaigns and continue to provide the public with accurate and reliable sources of information on the benefits of participating in COVID-19 vaccination campaigns,” Manderi said.

Staff of the Papua COVID-19 task force are tireless in educating residents about the importance of vaccinations for boosting herd immunity in the province.

Local residents living near this year’s PON National Games venues and athlete villages must get vaccinated before the prestigious Indonesian multisport events are called in October, he added.

West Papua also faces vaccine resistance amid rising infections.

To deal with the problem, the West Papua administration has asked indigenous Papuans and non-indigenous Papuans residing in the province to get vaccinated and ignore misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

“There are still individuals in the local communities who believe that COVID-19 was created to destroy certain ethnicities. This is absolutely not true at all,” said West Papua vice-governor Muhamad Lakotani.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Borasi Field in Manokwari district on July 19, 2021, Lakatoni said he had tried to persuade those who resisted the vaccination.

He said he received both injections of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I have been fully vaccinated and I am doing well so far,” he added.

The government’s immunization program is really about creating herd immunity in communities across Indonesia, he noted.

The government does not intend to allow citizens to be harmed, he said. Instead, it strives to protect all Indonesians through health services such as the immunization program, he stressed.

“The government exists for the sake of the people, and its main task is to serve the people through various programs that can lead them to prosper and protect them against such harmful threats as COVID-19,” he added.

