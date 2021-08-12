Young people stressed in building a common future

International teens experience the “I Love Shanghai Orientation” activity on Monday, [Photo by Yang Hong/for chinadaily.com.cn]



The President noted that hard work is the only path to happiness

President Xi Jinping sent a welcome message to more young people from other countries to come to China, calling on young people from here and elsewhere to increase their understanding, build friendships and make common progress in the world. mutual learning process.

The President also underlined the importance of the contribution of young people to building a community of destiny for humanity.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks Tuesday when responding to 36 representatives of young foreign participants in the Global Young Leaders Dialogue.

In his letter, Xi said he was happy to learn that the participants, who all study, work and live in China, were able to visit different parts of the country and gain a better understanding of China.

He echoed the words of the participants, saying that the Chinese people, with their own wisdom and their own sweat, have built their beautiful and rich house in the land of China, created a wonderful culture and are now living the moderately prosperous life that ‘he longed.

Hard work is the only path to happiness, Xi said, adding that following a path suited to its local conditions is the most important thing for China, a country with a vast territory and a large population in its development. and its rejuvenation.

“Practice has shown that as China’s new and unique path to modernization widens, it will bring better development for China and more benefits for the world,” he said. .

Even though the CCP has gone through a century of struggles, the Party has remained true to its original inspirations and dreams, Xi said.

In the new trip, Xi pledged unremitting efforts to realize the great dream of Chinese rejuvenation and promote the development and progress of mankind.

The Global Young Leaders Dialogue program, jointly launched by the Center for China and Globalization and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, is a platform for young people under 45 around the world.

The 36 young people, from 28 countries, recently wrote to Xi to congratulate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP and recounted their experiences and inspiration during their recent visits to China.

Muhammad Fahad Baqa, a Pakistani postgraduate student at the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and one of the attendees, said he gained first-hand experience on China’s development and China’s efforts. Party to reduce poverty.

Matteo Giovannini, senior financial director of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and one of the nine people who wrote the letter, said program participants decided to write Xi to express their gratitude for having had the letter. opportunity to be part of development and progress.

“I appreciated the president’s support for our efforts to deepen our understanding of China, something which I believe can help us become the best Chinese ambassadors in our respective countries through the real experience we have. gained by living here, ”said Giovannini, who comes from Italy.

DB Kattel, associate professor at the Tibetan Plateau Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: “The letter is very encouraging, not only to us, but also to all the younger generations, especially for their cooperation and their reciprocal relations in the process of scientific, technological and social development.

The letter was Xi’s second interaction with young foreigners in China recently. He responded to 45 representatives of international students from 32 countries studying at Peking University in June, encouraging them to better understand China and to share their thoughts and experiences with more people around the world.