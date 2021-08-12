Standing up to Iran’s inseparable Zionists, Turkey’s common agenda: Raeisi tells Erdogan

The Iranian president said in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart that supporting the Palestinians in the face of the Israeli regime is an integral part of the country’s common agenda.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks to Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an appeal launched by the latter.

Helping the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine and saving them from Zionist aggression is never removed from our common agenda, he told the Turkish chief executive.

Raeisi pointed to the various capacities possessed by countries on the stage of Islamic worlds, saying that the cooperation of Tehran and Ankaras has many advantages for the Muslim Ummah (Nation).

Cooperation brings good and abundance to the Muslim world, while benefiting countries and the region with progress, calm and security.

President Raeisi blamed this on relations beyond simple neighborhood status, saying the Islamic Republic attaches great importance to ties.

Turkey optimistic about relations under Raeisi

Erdogan, for his part, once again congratulated the president on his victory in the Iranian elections, and expressed confidence that bilateral and regional ties between the countries will be strengthened in all areas under Raeisi.

He also expressed his gratitude to Tehran for its contribution to the firefighting efforts during the conflagration that recently engulfed the forests of Turkey.

The directors general also expressed hope that the Joint Supreme Cooperation Council that coordinates the joint work of the countries will meet in Tehran soon, with Erdogan hoping he will meet and sit with Raeisi in the Iranian capital in the near future.