Old-fashioned espionage: British arrest looks like a throwback to the Cold War | Spying

The arrest of a British citizen in Berlin for allegedly spying on behalf of the Russians clearly has a Cold War air to it.

In recent years, the Kremlin has been accused of carrying out a number of spectacular cyber operations. They include the 2016 hacking and dumping of thousands of Democratic Party emails. Moscow’s bold goal, according to Washington: to help elect Donald Trump as President of the United States.

But alongside these dramatic 21st-century plots, Russia has continued to quietly practice what you might call espionage on a daily basis. The 57-year-old man arrested on Tuesday was based at the British Embassy in Berlin. He was not a diplomat. His precise role has not been officially revealed, but he appears to be a lower level employee.

The Briton identified only as David S was arrested after handing over documents for money to a Russian intelligence officer, prosecutors said. The episode would be very much in line with the Kremlins playbook, which in many ways is unchanged from the days of the KGB. During the Communist era, Eastern Bloc spy agencies typically targeted Western embassy staff working in subordinate roles. They rarely recruited high-level contacts.

This is old-fashioned espionage, said David Clark, former special adviser to late Foreign Secretary Robin Cook. You find a human source who is willing to be persuaded to do it for an intelligence service’s money.

We have become very used to the idea that everything is done in the virtual world of hack and leak. It looks a bit like a step backwards.

East German secret police, the Stasi, specialize in sending Romeo agents to seduce secretaries working in the West German capital, Bonn. This infiltration campaign was a great success. Secretaries were sometimes persuaded to hand over embassy documents and correspondence to their lovers. Secretaries were, in fact, essential points of passage for all kinds of sensitive information.

According to Clark, the embassy employee arrested in Berlin may well have handed over important documents to Moscow. It would be wrong to assume that there was no access, just because he was a junior officer. If you can reach the person who is shredding the documents, for example, you can get the documents. Either you recruit the cleaner who empties the trash cans at the end of the day and does the household chores.

The Berlin spy scandal may be the latest in a series of similar recent episodes across Europe. Last August, Norway expelled Russian trade official on suspicion of espionage. He is said to have met a Norwegian national at a pizzeria in Oslo and persuaded him to hand him sensitive details of oil and gas projects, in exchange for money. The Norwegian was arrested. Moscow said the expulsion was unjustified.

In the same month, the French government arrested a senior army officer for what it called a security breach. The French officer who was stationed with NATO forces in Italy was seen meeting a Russian working for GRU military intelligence. In Austria, a retired former colonel was jailed last year for three years. He shared details of Austrian weapon systems in exchange for around 280,000 (250,000).

In 2018, the British government and its allies expelled more than 150 Russian spies after the novichok poisoning in Salisbury of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. It was the largest mass dismissal of hostile intelligence officers ever. The UK expelled 23 diplomats from the Russian Embassy in London.

In theory, the move dealt a blow to Russia’s vast spy ring and its ability to recruit Western sources. In reality, however, he just seems to have gained some breathing space. Since then, Russia has stealthily rebuilt its intelligence capabilities, sending new faces and testing different avenues, analysts say.

After a while, the Russians pick up their pace, Clark said. Theresa Mays’ punitive actions against Salisbury were never going to be a long-term response to this sort of thing.

Meanwhile, the current occupier of Downing Street does not appear keen to take meaningful action against Russian espionage. As shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds pointed out on Wednesday, Boris Johnson has so far ignored recommendations from last year’s Russian report.

The parliamentary intelligence and security committee document argues that the government must do more to counter Moscow’s aggressive behavior.

Vladimir Putin’s spy agencies do not see everything and do not know everything. But they have a lot of experience and an opportunistic approach. If there is a human or technical weakness they will try to exploit it.