Chinese investors look to renewables, chips, to avoid regulators’ attention

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese investors look to semiconductors, renewables and consumer-centric businesses, convinced they offer safe haven from a storm of regulatory measures that has shaken confidence and strained funds to review their portfolios. Fund managers consider months of crackdown that hammered stocks in industries ranging from tutoring to big tech as part of a major push by Communist Party of China leaders to seek common prosperity at the expense of corporate profits. private sector. Yet as the sale erased billions from the value of companies in the crosshairs, like online giants Tencent and Alibaba, stock prices of companies viewed on the bright side of reform have risen. Since June, for example, China’s clean energy equity and semiconductor company indices have risen more than 30%, compared to a 5% decline in the broad market and a 15% decline in equities. Hong Kong technology. The buy came from all kinds of investors, said Suresh Tantia, senior investment strategist at Credit Suisse. Foreign investor mutual funds have yet to allocate their money to China due to their mandates. Investors sifting state media and President Xi Jinping’s speeches and books for political clues have focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions – with broad targets for a peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Similar broad goals to boost domestic demand and local production have supported consumer discretionary firms and listed industrialists on the continent. Theres (electric vehicles), renewables, semiconductors from a self-sufficiency perspective… we look at these sectors and see that they may well continue to receive support, said Alex Wolf, Head of Investment Strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank. Another is the modernization of manufacturing, he said. China is very keen, and they said so in the five-year plan, to keep manufacturing as a certain part of the economy… (and) if anything to increase it. Like the portfolio managers of Citi Private Bank and BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Wolf favors listings on the continent because they are less exposed to regulatory controls and because the composition of the market is moving away from targets such as companies. technology or the Internet. Morgan Stanley’s chief economist for Asia, Chetan Ahya, said in a note last week; Our equity strategists (believe that) over time, the MSCI China universe will gradually have a more balanced sector allocation with a reduced weighting for Internet and a higher weighting for sectors like industrials and IT. Report by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong. Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Luoyan Liu in Shanghai. Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

