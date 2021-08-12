PM Visit to Karachi – Journal





The prime ministers’ brief visit to Karachi on Tuesday once again exposed icy relations between the federal and Sindh governments. Imran Khan visited the Karachi Shipyard and chaired meetings focused on the development of the city, while attending events in the nearby Lasbela district of Balochistan.

However, the PPP which governs Sindh claimed that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had not been invited to any of Mr. Khan’s engagements in Karachi. In fact, the Sindh government said it was not aware of the prime minister’s visit. On the other hand, a document from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Mr. Khan chaired a meeting regarding the Karachi transformation plan. These statements highlight the wide gap that exists between the center and the administration of Sindh, which ultimately has an effect on the will to rehabilitate Karachi, as efforts are thwarted by politics.

Editorial: Obviously there is no love lost between PPP and PTI

If it is true that the government of Sindh, in particular the chief minister, was intentionally kept away from Mr. Khans’ visit to Karachi, then this attitude on the part of the center is unacceptable. The PTI-led federal government should not ignore the Sindh administration and attempt to rule Karachi through decrees. This will only create animosity between the center and Sindh, while undermining the spirit of the 18th Amendment. Having said that, the government of Sindh must also keep its channels open with Islamabad and commit to working with the center in order to resolve Karachi’s many issues.

The city is in a chaotic state and it will take the combined efforts, funds and planning of the federal, Sindh and local governments to bring the metropolis into the 21st century. Indeed, the PTI has the responsibility to work for Karachi since the city gave it a heavy mandate during the last general elections, sending more than ten representatives to the National Assembly. But that does not mean that the center must bypass the provincial administration. Funds and expertise are needed from both the center and the province to help transform Karachi, while the executing agency should be the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation headed by an elected and empowered mayor, accountable to the people of the region. city. The efforts of the Federal and Sindh governments to micromanage the city are unlikely to create the positive change Karachi needs. For its part, the government of Sindh can do a lot to improve the metropolis by giving it a functioning and accountable LG system.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1640214/pms-karachi-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos