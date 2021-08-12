Government tries to double farmers’ incomes, PM says – Journal





BAHAWALPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan hands out Kissan Card at convention APP

BAHAWALPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that it was his government’s vision to double farmers’ incomes that would ultimately lead to increased income for the country.

Addressing a farmers’ convention at the Baghdadul Jadid campus of the University of Islamia (IUB) where he launched the Kissan card program, Prime Minister Khan spoke about a number of measures his government has taken. for the benefit of farmers. He said the country had faced a difficult situation in recent years, but was now walking the path of progress. He called the country’s 8.4 million farmers an asset whose prosperity was the government’s main concern.

Mr Khan congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on launching the Kissan Card and called the program a revolution that would directly benefit the Punjabi farming community. He said he would also ask the government of Balochistan to introduce this program in the province and wherever his party forms government.

Prime Minister Khan also announced the launch of a national health insurance scheme, saying even rich countries could not afford to undertake such an initiative. He said health cards will be distributed to a million families by the end of the year so they can get free treatment at any hospital they choose.

Launches Kissan Card program for Punjab and announces health insurance

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects at IUB, including the National Cotton Breeding Institute, Intercrop Research Center, a world-class nursing school and a cricket stadium. It also inaugurated a 2.5 megawatt solar project that has the capacity not only to meet the needs of the university, but also to provide additional electricity to Multan Electric Power Company.

The power plant will produce electricity at Rs 1.7 per unit and will benefit the public treasury with Rs 455 million over 25 years.

Prime Minister Khan praised the research work carried out in various fields of agriculture by the Vice-Chancellor of IUB, Prof. Athar Mehboob, Prof. Iqbal Bandesha and other experts from the university. Professors Mehboob and Bandesha also received shields for their research.

Earlier, in his welcoming speech, CM Buzdar said that 27,694 lots (half an acre each) would be awarded to farmers in Cholistan and that the foundation stone for the South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur would soon be laid by the Prime Minister. .

He said the PTI-led government had empowered and given a new identity to southern Punjab, while the secretariat’s operating rules were being formulated and Bahawalpur would be put on an equal footing with others. developed cities.

In addition, the record yield of seven crops had generated an additional income of Rs 600 billion for the Punjab. The chief minister said 187 improvement projects worth Rs 36 billion were underway, while another 136 projects worth Rs 12 billion would soon be undertaken in Bahawalpur. He said 79 road projects would be completed in the district, adding that work on 31 water supply and disposal projects was underway. An industrial zone would also be established at a cost of 7 billion rupees, he added.

The convention brought together Federal Ministers Khusro Bakhtiar and Tariq Cheema, MP Farooq Azam Malik, Punjab Minister of Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht and a number of provincial ministers and parliamentarians.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1640210/govt-trying-to-double-income-of-farmers-says-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos