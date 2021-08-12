Pakistan, Iraq to form political consultation mechanism – Journal





Iraqi FM talks to Qureshi Turkish Defense Minister calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq agreed on Wednesday to set up a mechanism for political consultations between the two countries and to quickly convene a body to steer bilateral cooperation.

This was agreed during the two-day visit of Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Husseins to Pakistan.

A memorandum of understanding on bilateral political consultations was signed by the two parties after their talks at the level of delegations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new mechanism would provide for regular consultations on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In addition, the two sides agreed on the early convening of the ninth session of the Joint Pakistan-Iraq Ministerial Commission.

The OP said it would help strengthen institutional efforts to expand mutual collaboration.

Mr. Qureshi, during the talks, stressed the importance of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation through improved connectivity and closer ties between businesses and people.

He noted that there was potential in promoting tourism, scientific and educational collaboration as well as cooperation in the food security and petroleum sectors.

The issue of Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq was also discussed. Mr. Qureshi requested additional visa and travel facilitation, especially during the Muharram and Arbaeen period.

Qureshi also briefed the visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister on developments in Afghanistan and authoritarian Indian tactics in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At a press conference after the meeting, the Iraqi foreign minister expressed concern about the rise in violence in Afghanistan. He hoped that the belligerents would be able to politically negotiate a solution to the conflict.

Regarding the Kashmir conflict, he said Iraq expects both sides to hold negotiations so that the issue can be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

The Iraqi foreign minister has promised to look into the problems facing Pakistani pilgrims visiting holy sites in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan said he was satisfied with the current level of bilateral defense cooperation. Prime Minister Imran Khan also thanked Turkey’s strong and constant support to Pakistan on all issues, especially the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the Afghan peace process and said Pakistan will continue to do everything possible to help advance the Afghan peace process and achieve a political solution.

Mr. Akar agreed with Prime Minister Khan on the need to strengthen cooperation in all fields for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 August 2021

