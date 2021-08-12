The possibility of amendment exists, only the omnibus law is approved





Suara.com – Advisor to the National Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 (Seknas Jokpro) Secretariat, Muhammad Qodari said the possibility of an amendment to the 1945 Constitution that regulates the presidential term to more than two terms is very possible. According to him, it is very possible at the moment because President Joko Widodo holds nearly 80% of the coalition in parliament. Qodari admitted that the regulation of the presidential term in the Constitution was an obstacle for Jokowi to run again as a presidential candidate. But according to him, it is not impossible to change. “Indeed, the Constitution of 1945 stipulates in article 37 that Constitution 45 can be amended as long as the conditions are met, a third of the members of the MPR are proposed, then 2/3 of the members of the MPR are present and he is also approved by 50 percent plus 1 if I’m not mistaken the constitution can be checked later but the point is regarding the requirements. -These conditions are met, then changes can be made, ”Qodari said in a discussion titled ‘1 more hour with the Dalang Jokpro 2024’ on Wednesday (8/11/2021) night. He said that in fact the amendments to the 1945 Constitution had been made several times, namely 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002. Read also:

Qodari Pede, Jokowi-Prabowo can defuse potential for polarization in 2024 presidential election For this reason, he felt that the size of the governing coalition in parliament had met the requirements to amend the 1945 Constitution. “So if we are talking about the political forces that exist today, those in parliament, in my opinion, it is very close to the conditions for an amendment to take place, I see,” he said. In addition, Qodari claims to carry Jokowi in three periods, currently his duties are only with the people. The reason is that the issue with the political elite related to the amendment has been resolved. “So we have two PRs today, the first is the political elite, the second is the community, I see the bigger PR is actually in the community, because if you’re talking about the political elite, ask – whether they agree or not, right, 80 percent of Jokowi’s coalition, hehe, you know, “he said. He stressed that with a grand coalition in parliament, it is not impossible that amendments will be made. According to him, even the harsh Omnibus law can be passed in parliament. Read also:

If the 1945 Constitution is revised, Ferdinand Hutahaean willing to become a candidate for vice-president accompanying Jokowi “We have seen how difficult laws like the Omnibus law have been passed. So I see our PR is in the community,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/08/12/101446/serukan-jokowi-3-periode-seknas-jokpro-peluang-amandemen-ada-omnibus-law-saja-disetujui The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos