Erdogan plays with fire to boost economic growth

President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ claims that interest rates would be cut and prevent Turkey’s nearly 19% inflation from rising further have raised further concerns in financial markets as the Turkish leader appears determined to stimulate economic growth at the expense of costly side effects.

Erdogans remarks last week came as a signal that he intends to pressure the central bank to cut rates, sticking to his unconventional view that rates high interest rates cause high inflation. As a result of his remarks, the Turkish Lira, which was already under pressure from global trends, weakened to 8.64 per dollar on August 6, it was 8.56 and stayed in that region. since (it was around 8.65 to the dollar on August 11). ). The decline is expected to continue in the coming days, raising the specter of a new wave of dollarization.

According to the international rating agency Fitch, the already high dollarization rate in Turkey, driven by the dramatic depreciation of the pound since 2018, is likely. increase again as real yields turn negative after annual consumer inflation hit 18.95% in July and nearly caught up with central banks’ 19% policy rate. Analysts at investment banking Morgan stanley, meanwhile, expect rate cuts this year, but not immediate at the August 12 central bank meeting.

Contrary to Erdogans’ claims, the rise in consumer prices is expected to continue in August under the impact of food shortages amid drought and forest fires in the agricultural sector and a huge gap with l inflation of producers, which stands at 45% over one year. . Erdogans’ comments about an upcoming rate cut despite the bleak inflation trend have fueled concerns that he will downplay inflation and force the central bank to cut rates.

Tackling inflation requires an economic cooling and a tightening of the belt, but Erdogan is clearly opposed to such measures and feels compelled to bet on growth in an inflationary environment. Yet his room for maneuver could be further reduced by further dollarization, as evidenced by the immediate rush to dollars in reaction to his comments.

For the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP), good economic policy is one that does not erode the support of its constituents. The AKP, which came to power in November 2002, enjoyed favorable winds both internally and externally until 2013, which helped keep inflation low and support economic growth. As a result, he was able to easily retain and even increase his popular support to win back-to-back elections. After 2013, however, the tide changed. Most notably, the abundant flow of foreign capital to Turkey began to decline, inflation accelerated, and the rate of growth of the economy declined, making it more difficult to appeal to voters.

Today, Erdogan continues to opt for a high rate of growth, despite the high economic price he might demand, in order to offset popular frustration with soaring inflation. He rarely talks about fighting inflation, while highlighting the economic recovery that has followed the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have increased bymind-boggling 18% in the second quarter of the year, thanks to a strong base effect from last year’s slowdown, but also dynamic consumer demand after the removal of the pandemic restrictions. As Al-Monitor reported last month, the pick-up in demand is also driven by an inflation-driven consumer urge to buy goods and advance planned spending before prices rise further. . Considering the 7% growth in the first quarter, Turkey is expected to post a growth rate of around 12% in the first half of the year in the wake of the 3.3% contraction over the same period in 2020.

Erdogan is essentially arguing for a policy that will boost second-half GDP growth as much as possible by lowering interest rates without taking inflation into account. Economic growth is the main element on which it is currently based because it also lowers unemployment, despite side effects such as inflation and rising exchange prices. According to official data released on August 10, the country’s official unemployment rate fell to 10.6% in June, and the composite measure of labor underutilization widely regarded as a more realistic indicator of unemployment fell to 22%. The unemployment rate stood at 13.4% and labor underutilization at around 30% earlier this year.

But there is also the other side of the coin. On the issue of soaring inflation and the risk of dollarization, Erdogan is essentially whistling in the dark. After August, we will see inflation drop. A further rise in inflation not possible, he said in the August 4 television interview that rocked the markets. We are also moving to lower interest rates. No more high interest rates. High interest rates lead to high inflation and low interest rates will lead to low inflation. August is a turning point, he added.

Erdogan’s wishful thinking does not match the realities. Producer prices increased by around 2.5% in July despite a relative easing in exchange rates, which means that the pressure of cost inflation continues through commodity prices, particularly prices. Energy. Even if the annual inflation of producers stops rising in the coming months under the effect of base effects, it should largely remain around 35% to 40% by the first quarter of 2022. On the consumption side, l he food inflation looks rather resilient. Food prices rose 2.8% in July alone, pushing year-on-year food inflation to nearly 25%. The economic cost of the drought, followed by forest fires since the end of July, will contribute to the rise in the prices of agricultural products.

The gap between producer and consumer inflation has reached 25 percentage points, which experts say is tipping the scaleseconomic perceptions of consumers. For example, people facing a 45% inflation rate as producers or their employees are likely to downplay the 20% rate they face as consumers and shape their expectations based on a rate higher such as the average of 30% of both. And with bank deposit rates well below that figure, people are turning to buying before inflation further erodes their purchasing power or places their savings in hard currency.

Erdogan’s tendency to insist on growth despite rising inflation and rising currency prices, which only fuel inflation, is an invitation to further economic turmoil for Turkey. Pushing the central bank to cut rates and blindly sticking to the belief that rate cuts will curb inflation is nothing less than playing with fire. But in the stalemate he finds himself in, Erdogan is opposed to alternative game plans. He has played this risky game several times over the past few years, leaving behind significant damage. His stubborn attitude threatens to undermine his own government while imposing heavy bills on low- and middle-income Turkish groups as well as on future generations.