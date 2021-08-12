How are their accusations of sexual harassment different?





Phil Harriman, former city councilor and state senator for Yarmouth, is the founding partner of Lebel & Harriman, a financial services company. Ethan Strimling, former Portland state mayor and senator, is the chairman of Swing Hard. Turn left, which promotes progressive politics at local, state and national levels.

Phil: So Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday. According to the New York attorney general’s report, do you think he was right to resign because of his treatment of women?

Ethan: Of course. I asked when the allegations were first published. He is clearly unfit for the job and leaving his post is the least he should be doing. If he hadn’t, he certainly would have been impeached by the legislature or lost in the Democratic primary next June.

Phil: Not so sure about that. The last time I saw him, he was still leading all potential Democrats in double digits.

Ethan: If he had survived all of this, I would have supported the Republican against him in the legislative elections of 2022.

Phil: You read it here guys! Scrimling would vote for a Republican! I never thought I would see you write this.

Ethan: Calm down, that’s obviously not going to happen. All right, it’s up to you. Did he do the right thing?

Phil: Yes, for New York State, his toxic position in the New York Assembly, the Congressional delegation, the majority of the people and specifically for female employees, the report said he had harassed . He should have resigned before that for hiding the deaths of so many elderly people in nursing homes at the start of the COVID crisis, in my opinion.

Ethan: I’m glad we’re on the same page about his treatment of women. Now, let’s be on the same page with an even worse sexual predator: Donald Trump.

Phil: Classic, turn the spotlight on the problem in question to distract our readers from the famous Democrat Governor of the Americas.

Ethan: I’m just looking for a little less hypocrisy on your side of the aisle. Trump has been accused by 26 women of sexual assault, including rape. More than twice as many as those who said they were harassed by Cuomo. Yet hardly any member of your party has said that these accusations made Trump unfit to return to public service.

Phil: I have always expressed my aversion to Trump’s narcissistic behavior, the distinction is New York State’s top law enforcement official, Coumos party member Attorney General Letitia James has passed four months to investigate the matter and concluded that … the governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees, no similar official report exists for Trump.

Ethan: Okay, but the charges have been investigated by several reporters and so far none of those 26 women have been discredited by a reputable news source.

Phil: Judging journalists is not the way to determine who should have the honor of serving. It depends on the voters and the juries. No attorney general, judge or prosecutor has found Trump guilty of harassment, either in court or through an impartial investigation.

Ethan: That’s because, unlike members of my group who are ready to investigate theirs, no one in your group has the courage to ask or conduct an investigation. Honestly, after the way your followers trashed Republicans James Comey and Robert Mueller for holding Trump accountable, I can see why.

Phil: Or maybe it’s because my party doesn’t see the need to go on a witch hunt on someone who is no longer in office. By the way, read Gregg Jarrett’s Witch Hunt ”and then tell me how Comey and Mueller were wrongly abused as you say.

Ethan: The question is, does it ever happen again. Ultimately, none of these men are fit for public office now or in the future. We did the right thing. The other? Not really.

