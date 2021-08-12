Politics
China and India move towards straightforward messaging – the New Indian Express
The recent visit to Delhi by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his report of the use of Indian territory to fire the Tibetan political salvo against China may have further sharpened the trilateral equations. The Blinken initiative was closely preceded by President Xi Jinping’s inaugural visit to Tibet and the Ladakhis celebrating the birthday of the Dalai Lamas, which Beijing opposed, but they did not scare anyone away.
No one can guess if these political developments have anything to do with China’s deal with India in the 12th round of Galwan-centric military redeployment talks that followed a week later. It is also unclear why Chinese media simultaneously published footage of the horrific gangster-type attack that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers in June 2020.
From an Indian perspective, all of this also indicates that India is moving from a tradition of cautious optimism to straightforward messages. The conscious involvement of the US-led West may be due to the assessment that the days of surgical strikes on Pakistan must give way to a larger global matrix over China. The signs have been visible for a long time.
Calibrated Pressure: At the US-sponsored interfaith conference at a hotel in New Delhi, Blinken came face to face with Buddhist monk Geshe Dorji Damdul, director of Tibet House in Delhi and former interpreter of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. As if in retaliation but targeting the Blinken Indian hosts, China could escalate the type of Doklam-Galwan calibrated border pressures, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and post-370 Ladakh.
At one point, China seemed to have realized that the Quad-led Indian initiative had neutralized its string of beads and needed to return to the land border, where it was relatively stronger. Doklam and Galwan followed. Now, however, Beijing may have to take into account the global pressure led by the United States of the Taiwan / Southeast China Sea genre on the Tibetan front as well.
The new signal from US-led Tibet could also lead to the reopening of the long-forgotten issue of China’s annexation of Tibet, which occurred when post-independence India was politically friendless and militarily weak. . It could also end China’s extensive claim to Arunachal and Ladakh as part of Tibet and therefore part of its territory.
India must be prepared because the revitalization of the lost Tibetan cause may result in the internationalization of the Indo-Chinese element, as if it were part of the larger Tibet issue. Such internationalization would run counter to the long-standing Pan-Indian consensus that all disputes with China and Pakistan are bilateral and that there is no room for third party involvement or intervention.
After the Cold War, the West is entirely with India. Tibet could bring the suffering East and Southeast Asian nations closer to India in Beijing on the South China and East China Seas, as well as Taiwan. On the other side too, there could be a realignment, from Myanmar and west to Nepal and Bhutan, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Iran and Russia. There will be consequences for all stakeholders. Either way, Indias will be the biggest.
The Tibetan Enigma: Sooner or later, Tibet could once again occupy more political-diplomatic and therefore media space in this country and elsewhere, as Taiwan has always done, and the seas of South China and East China these last time. In his book, Nehru, Tibet and China, Avtar Singh Bhasin, the tireless collator of original archival documents, attributed the India-to-China fiasco to Nehrus’ hesitation and continued error in judgment, stemming from his desire for eternal friendship with China .
Opinions differ, as Nehru is also accused of escalating the border dispute between India and China, regardless of the freedom of Tibet, when the Indian armed forces were ill-equipped, which led to the humiliating defeat of 1962. At the very least, Nehru has proven to be prophetic about India and China together re-becoming world powers.
The inherent and inherited shortcomings of the time of independence have guided India’s constant deployment of geopolitical terminology to cautious optimism. The Bangladesh War in 1971 set the tone for an image makeover on the geopolitical and geostrategic fronts. It also shattered memories of the politico-military debacle of the 1962 war with China.
Still, cautious optimism continued to rule New Delhi’s policy towards China and Pakistan in particular. Its usefulness became known, rather conversely, after Zias Pakistan launched the War of a Thousand Cuts on Terrorism, despite positive commitments in the post-war Simla Accord, 1972. New Delhi should now be even more prepared for China’s increased interest in left-wing activism and also the resumption of inter-ethnic conflicts in the northeast.
Period Specific: In the era following the political prominence of the Nehru-Gandhi family, BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee undertook the now infamous bus trip to Lahore. It was not followed by a permanent peace, but by the Kargil War months later in 1999.
Independent of Narendra Modis’ multiple visits to China as chief minister of Gujarat, as prime minister, he breathed the fresh air as he received Xi in the state capital, Ahmedabad. The Wuhan-2018 Initiative and the Chennai-2019 Declaration followed Modis Jhoola’s diplomacy from 2017. The leadership chemistry also seemed to work, but not for long.
The chemistry seemed to work when Modi made a quick stopover to celebrate the birthday of his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharifs in Lahore in late 2015. But within a week or so, Pathankot air base was the victim of a terrorist attack. The rest is just history, a story that remains constant even as it changes.
In context, Blinken’s visit signals the possibility of a permanent change of course in India’s policy towards China, if not Pakistan. With this, the nation could experience an interesting, even intriguing and difficult time.
N Sathiya Moorthy
Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation-Chennai Initiative
([email protected])
