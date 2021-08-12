Like Donald Trump, governor who makes immigrants his scapegoat





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also known as Death Santis and Governor Who, is so excited to transform into Donald Trump that he’s now playing the xenophobic game Blame The Immigrants.

The number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Florida is increasing daily, mainly because DeSantis, playing god, removed a mask mandate and, like most members of the Republican Party, followed their Pied Piper in refusing to seriously push a mask and get vaccinated message.

The state is fast approaching three million infections and has passed 40,000 deaths, as new cases skyrocket by more than 20,000 a day. Still, De Santis is fighting parents who want masks in schools and school district leaders who make the sensible choice to have a mask mandate.

DeSantis, facing a huge crisis in the Sunshine State, has now decided, like his god Trump, to pull the red flag out of division and make immigrants his scapegoat.

Like Trump, DeSantis has moved from blaming the media for hysteria over rising hospitalizations to pointing fingers at xenophobic immigrants all the way to the southern border.

I’m still trying to find the facts to back up this racist claim. How do immigrants at the southern border make largely unvaccinated Floridians sick with COVID-19? To be logical here, its 1,953 km between Mexico and Florida. But that doesn’t stop Death Santis from going into full Trumpian mode while playing his nativist game.

When all else fails, blame the immigrants, the typical Republican guide, for everything.

Heres Death Santis in Action You have hundreds of thousands of people flocking each month. Not only do they let them pass, but they grow them all over the country, put them on planes, put them on buses. Do you think they are worried about COVID for this? Of course not.

Of course, he doesn’t have any evidence to back it up, but when did it stop a crazy Trump GOPer in xenophobic mode? It looks like DeSantis scraping the bottom of the barrel, trying to find a retort after being criticized by the President for his ridiculous executive order banning mask warrants.

Who else spits out fake news without facts and drops nativist bombs? Oh, yes Mentor of Death Santis!

But the Florida Honcho was not made there. Again, without any scientific fact, the so-called Leader of the Sun States, otherwise known lately as Governor Who, added in a mischievous tone: Whatever variations there are in the world, they cross. this southern border.

In other words, dirty immigrants from these holey countries are to blame for COVID-19 and all of its variants in the United States, Florida, and around the world. This is really what DeSantis meant.

It’s even more insulting, considering that Florida is home to immigrants from all over the world, and De Santis’ own family is made up of Italian immigrants.

It is time for immigrants and immigrant organizations to start filing libel lawsuits against any politician who feels the need to scapegoat immigrants.

Maybe when they start paying they will stop the total disrespect and slander. The trial is scheduled to begin with Death Santis.

Until then, God help Florida!

The writer is editor of NewsAmericasNow

