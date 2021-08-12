Analysis: Biden moves forward where Trump and Obama failed on infrastructure and Afghanistan





Its massive bet on over $ 4.5 trillion in infrastructure spending and an exit from America’s longest war, which threatens to spark a foreign policy disaster, both take place in a dramatic August. who could define his presidency. Along with these two historic pushes, the history of Biden’s administration is also shaped by a resurgence of the pandemic he believed he had beaten and deepens the national political estrangement he has pledged to heal.

The Senate’s passage of a $ 1.2 trillion two-party traditional infrastructure package was a huge victory for Biden on Tuesday and validated his promise to try to bridge bitter divisions and mistrust in a nation that is politically at war with itself.

A complementary $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution focused on ‘human’ infrastructure was bolstered by the Senate with just Democratic votes early Wednesday morning and could reshape the US economy and society by funding home health care , community colleges and climate initiatives.

Bills still face a complicated future in Congress before they become law. But they represent Biden’s biggest statement on his long-held credo that government power can be wielded to help American workers. The spending, one of the government’s most significant efforts to alleviate poverty and economic pain in decades, is also an attempt to gut the sense that the country has let millions of Americans down from the heart, a sentiment that helped fuel the populist explosion that led to the elections. of Donald Trump in 2016.

“I am committed to making sure that our historic economic recovery… this time reaches everyone and lightens the burden on working families – not just this year, but for years to come,” Biden said Wednesday.

But as with his policy in Afghanistan, Biden also runs significant risks. Republicans are already using the spending explosion to portray Democrats as debauched and devoted to deficit reduction “socialism style” in an attempt to weaken their enemies in next year’s congressional election.

Terrible news from Afghanistan

Biden’s Senate triumph came as news from Afghanistan grows increasingly alarming and increases the likelihood of a Taliban takeover, which will be seen as a direct consequence of Biden to bring all American troops home. It can also be seen by foreign enemies as a humiliation and a sign of weakening American power.

The meteoric advance of the Taliban, routed by US troops 20 years ago for harboring Osama bin Laden, has shocked everyone in Washington. It has now captured nine provincial capitals, including the country’s second largest city, Kandahar. Foreign embassies are discussing withdrawals and there are signs the capital Kabul could collapse, ending a democratic dream bought with the blood of thousands of Americans.

Any equivalent image of US helicopters leaving the rooftop of the US Embassy in Saigon set back from the Vietnam War could become emblematic of Biden’s presidency, just as much as a possible future bipartisan signing ceremony with Republicans at Home. Blanche for the infrastructure bill.

The potential drawbacks of an Afghan withdrawal is why former Presidents Barack Obama and Trump ultimately decided they couldn’t fulfill their ambitions to end this war.

“America, it is time to focus on nation building here at home,” Obama said in a speech to the White House in June 2011, when he announced he would withdraw 10,000 troops from Afghanistan by the end of the year.

But at the end of his second term, the former president scaled back his last effort to end the war when he decided he could keep 8,400 troops there until he left office. He justified his decision by saying that the security situation was precarious amid the Taliban’s gains and that the Afghan government needed more time to reinforce its forces.

Trump was no less enthusiastic about sending American forces home, having taken advantage of American exhaustion with a decade and a half of foreign wars to help drive his 2016 election campaign.

For years he had criticized the Afghan deployment.

“I agree with President Obama on Afghanistan. We should have a quick withdrawal. Why should we keep wasting our money – rebuilding the United States,” Trump tweeted in 2013.

But Trump, like Obama, found that the vow to end wars created difficult expectations for his presidency. In 2017, he actually increased the US garrison to fight terrorism. By the time he left office, he had again escalated from war and had struck a deal with the Taliban that would have seen all US troops leave on May 1, a deadline slightly extended by Biden.

The current president plans to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by declaring that he has ended US involvement in “Eternal War.” But he seems likely to be greeted with a split screen of Taliban victories in Afghanistan.

Where Trump and Obama failed on infrastructure

Obama and Trump also struggled with the other half of Biden’s double game this week – infrastructure reform.

“We need to rebuild our infrastructure and find new, clean sources of energy,” Obama said in that same White House speech in 2011 – but he hasn’t been able to seriously push a bill because Republicans have used the power of Congress to stifle its national agenda. .

After making his fortune as a builder, Trump was seen as uniquely positioned to pass his own infrastructure bill – especially as Democrats wanted to find something they could agree on.

But his botched efforts degenerated into self-parody as a series of themed “infrastructure weeks” lapsed over its own indiscipline and the chaos and savage swerves of its West Wing.

The blame for the mess in Afghanistan does not lie entirely with Biden.

The failure to build a viable nation and armed forces has its roots in four administrations. After all, American forces won the war against the Taliban and routed al-Qaeda a few months after the September 11 attacks. Then the United States and its allies spent the next 19 years losing the peace – including a diversion to Iraq.

CNN reported on Wednesday that Kabul could be isolated by the Taliban within the next 30 to 60 days. Their return would again raise the question of whether Afghanistan could be a safe haven for terrorist groups planning attacks against the United States.

If the chaos in Afghanistan worsens, Biden will have to answer for the brutal takeover by the Taliban, a fundamentalist group that suppresses the rights of women and girls and enforces a harsh form of Sharia law.

Biden, who has long been skeptical of the prolonged presence of US troops in Afghanistan, is however adamant that the obscuring of Central Asia will not change his mind.

“No,” he replied on Tuesday when a reporter asked him if current events would alter his exit plan. Instead, the president focused on the Afghans for their own security – with the support of airstrikes and US funds.

“They have to fight for themselves, to fight for their nation… they have to want to fight,” Biden said.

His response may seem callous given that millions of Afghans face a return to the dark age of feudal Taliban rule. But it represents a cold judgment on the national security interests of the United States, a sort of updated “America First” for the Biden era.

Biden dismisses the idea that the United States must stay in Afghanistan now for the same reason it always has – to prevent the lawless, war-torn nation from once again becoming a haven of terror that could threaten the American homeland .

It is true that an extremist group could choose any number of failed states to form a base. And while the fight against Islamic extremism was a hallmark of international relations two decades ago, it has been replaced by a new era of great power competition and cyber-conflict with nation-states like China and the United States. Russia.

In the end, Biden came to the conclusion that if the United States doesn’t leave now, it will never get out.

“When will it be a good time to go?” Biden asked in April.

His attitude if not now, then, also seems to lead the president to use what could be a narrow window of political power – with the midterm elections looming next year – to also achieve his ambitions. in terms of infrastructure.

