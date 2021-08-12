If Boris thinks the British will pay through the nose for green boilers, he signs his death warrant

Imagine if Boris Johnson’s speech to voters in the last election included the harsh reality of his Net Zero agenda by 2050.

GREEN COMMITMENT 1: “Uh, well, you’re going to have to get rid of your gas boiler but don’t worry the replacement heat pump or the hydrogen boiler (which probably won’t perform very well) will only cost you a little. thing like 12,000. ‘

GREEN PLEDGE 2: “Oh, and if you want a new car you’re going to have to upgrade to an expensive electric model, although we don’t have enough places to charge that damn thing right now. ‘

GREEN COMMITMENT 3: “And we are doing all of this even though China will continue to destroy the environment with unrestrained zeal, but let’s not talk about it. “

The British are an eco-friendly bunch, the vast majority believe climate change is a threat the government should address over time.

We are pleased to be leading the way internationally on a number of sensible initiatives to reduce our emissions.

But it is a matter of degree.

I have been an environmentalist all my life and have learned that doomsday predictions like the predicted destruction of the ozone layer can be reversed through human ingenuity and moderate policy changes.

But I fear Boris’ fanaticism on the issue is so out of step with his conservative base that he could end up losing it.

Ordinary Britons fear keeping a roof over their heads, feeding their families, being treated by the NHS and having their children properly educated after a devastating 18 months that have caused brutal economic devastation for many.

And that includes government books, which haven’t been in such bad shape in the modern age.

So where does all this money come from?

Who will pay for Net Zero? Is it you and me? And how is it fair that we have to bear this heavy toll when other major emitters like Germany, Canada, Australia, the United States and yes China continue to drag their feet to say the least?

Boris prides himself on having a common touch, but his post is so out of touch it’s like he’s the ventriloquist model of his militant wife Carrie.

Seriously, I don’t think our situation is helped by the fact that the Prime Minister is surrounded every day by privileged environmental activists who think of nothing else.

Carrie is employed as a senior advisor to the Oceana Charity for Ocean Conservation.

And even Boris’ affable father, Stanley, is known to support the lunatic extremist fringe group Extinction Rebellion, which currently intends to pursue a miserable strategy of endless civil disobedience to make life even harder for ordinary Britons.

I’m also sick of being lectured by privileged leaders who aren’t ready to make the changes they’re trying to impose on the rest of us.

Cop26 boss Alok Sharma and his goof-prone spokesman Allegra Stratton were both forced to admit they were driving diesel cars, even though they forced us all to switch to the electric.

And Sharma has been on a rock-solid world tour, burning more carbon emissions than other famous green hypocrites like Prince Harry and Leonardo DiCaprio, even though the government has insisted none of us should only fly anywhere in the past 18 months.

It is in this context that the Conservative members are rightly fighting back.

They are well aware that it is completely illusory to think that this kind of green extremism will be popular in electoral terms.

This week, Red Wall conservatives got excited privately about polls that show their constituents are much more likely to be gasoline drivers rather than owning hybrid or electric cars.

A leaked transcript of a WhatsApp conversation hammering Minister Anne Marie Trevelyn has been leaked to The Sun and shows how worried MPs are that green policies could cost the party the next election.

Former minister Jackie Doyle-Price raged: “The reason we won seats at the Red Wall is because Labor has lost working class voters over the decades as the party has grown into more metropolitan. We won’t keep these voters if they see us behaving the same way. We need to have a good approach to net zero. ‘

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney added: “All the builders, mechanics, gasoline enthusiasts and even electric vehicle enthusiasts across the country will roll their eyes to this ‘idealism.’ Maybe the SpAds / advisers from n ° 10 and certain departments should leave their protective bubble above recess and head “north”.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith wrote: “It is difficult to ask people to make sacrifices while the rest of the world, China / Russia etc, go on as usual. It cannot. not happen overnight and others have to do their part, rather than doing all the legwork.

Maybe that kind of pressure is starting to get to Boris.

The Times reported today that it plans to overturn the ban on installing new gas boilers from 2035, making the measure advisory instead.

There must also be a reversal of the overly ambitious plan to ban the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars from 2040.

The problem is, whenever Boris tries to implement a common sense change like this, I have no doubt that Carrie will insist on sleeping in the spare bedroom for a week.

But the prime minister’s domestic happiness should have nothing to do with the fact that he pursues completely unrealistic and financially devastating policies on his people.

This quagmire is also one of the concerns of having a failed opposition.

The leader of the non-opposition, as I have baptized Keir Starmer, this week ridiculously called Boris a “climate retarder”.

Yes, although we are going faster than pretty much any other developed country, the dude with the pen wants us to do even more.

I’m not sure what he means exactly, but arguably applying veganism and banning all international flights to anyone other than MPs on “important business” would be a good start for Keir.

And at the same time Boris and Keir fail to pronounce the C word and when it comes to climate change, that’s the one word that really matters: CHINA!

You know the country responsible for 27% (and growing) of all global emissions, while the UK emits less than 1%.

It is time for this government to ban the authoritarian streak it developed during the Covid crisis and start letting citizens make common sense decisions.

Educate us, of course. Give us the choice, absolutely.

But don’t impose such financially devastating measures on us until you make sure China stops opening new coal-fired power plants by this month.

As Boris likes to point out, the UK has already cut our emissions in half over the past three decades.

Given our incredible progress, a big bang approach is pointless and, if he’s not careful, it could end up costing Boris his job.