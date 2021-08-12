Trump to meet with former Cheney ally over main Wyoming challenge





Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Listens during the House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, Pool) | Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

Hageman declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday night. A Trump spokesperson also declined to comment.

Hageman would be an unconventional candidate if she chose to challenge Cheney. She was a member of the Cheneys leadership team during Cheneys’ short senatorial campaign in 2014. She has also contributed to Cheney twice: a check for $ 500 in 2013 and another for $ 1,500 in 2016.

She wrote in a Facebook post on Election Day 2018 that she was fortunate enough to be able to spend time with Congresswoman Liz Cheney this morning, learning more about the challenges we face, as well as the positive steps that have been taken over the past two years to fix Washington DC

On Wednesday night, Hagemans’ website included a pair of photos of her alongside Liz Cheney, including one in which they were joined by the MP’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Hageman finished third in his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, behind now-Gov. Mark Gordon and investor Foster Friess, who had Trump’s backing.

Cheney has attracted several main challengers, including State Representative Chuck Gray and attorney Darin Smith, both of whom have previously met Trump. The former president also met with State Senator Bo Biteman and Catharine ONeill, a former Trump administration official. Neither Biteman nor ONeill have announced their candidacies.

Trump’s advisers hope that by approving a candidate, Trump can determine the number of GOP main challengers and prevent a large field from dividing an anti-Cheney vote in too many ways, so that Cheney could earn a re-appointment with just one. plurality.

