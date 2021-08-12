PDM back in action, despises new voting machines – Journal





PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, flanked by other opposition leaders, addresses a press conference on Wednesday. Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD: After a 10-week hiatus, leaders of the parties that make up the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathered here on Wednesday and rejected the government’s renewed offer of talks on unilateral electoral reforms, including the use of electronic voting machines (EVM).

The government has unilaterally talked about electoral reforms. In this connection, he spoke of a certain machine (EVM). We have heard that this machine is the easiest way to rig elections, PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a briefing to reporters after chairing the constituent party leaders meeting.

Other PDM leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakhtunkhwa party leader Milli Awami Mehmood Khan Achakzai, were also present at the press conference.

The PDM meeting also brought together PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz via video link from London and Lahore, respectively.

Decides to organize a rally in Karachi on the 29th

We want to make it clear that we reject unilateral electoral reforms and such measures, said Maulana.

We believe that an election thief and a selected government has been imposed (on the country). We reject all kinds of electoral reforms and legislation, he said.

The remarks were made by the Maulana, who is also the leader of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), hours after Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz during a press conference challenged the opposition to test the EVM which it said could neither be tampered with nor hacked.

On August 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan was treated to a demonstration of a new locally made SRM. The new machine, said Faraz, had been prepared according to specifications from Pakistan’s Election Commission, which rejected the use of EVMs in 2014 for technical and safety reasons.

Despite the government’s insistence, all opposition parties are opposed to the idea of ​​using EVMs, calling it a ploy by the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf to rig the next general election in the country.

Maulana Fazl said that the main objective of the PDM was to ensure free and transparent elections in the country without any interference. He said they wanted to ensure that all institutions remain within their constitutional and legal limits and eliminate their role outside their jurisdiction so that the country can be put on the constitutional path.

When asked if the PDM would allow the PTI government to complete its five-year term, the Maulana significantly said that everyone knew who was on the government’s back.

Those who brought them (the leaders) are trying to finish the remaining time, he said. However, he said, the PDM was determined and determined to ensure that the next elections are held in a free and fair manner. He said that it was the fundamental right of the people to choose their representatives and that he would not let anyone take that right away from them.

Responding to a question, Shehbaz Sharif refuted reports of the presence of two accounts in the PML-N. Asked about his policy of reconciliation, he said that the main objective of the PML-N and the PDM was to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and the laws in the country and that their policy revolved around this thought.

He said his older brother Nawaz Sharif actively participated in PDM meetings and attended the meeting even today.

Referring to reports of the UK government’s refusal to extend Nawaz Sharif’s stay in London on medical grounds, young Sharif again said his older brother would not return to the country without full treatment. He said Nawaz Sharif was undergoing regular check-ups for his heart disease and was awaiting surgery.

The PML-N chairman criticized the PTI government for playing politics over the health issue of Nawaz Sharif, who had served the country three times as prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl have both criticized the government’s foreign policy, saying the leaders have placed Pakistan in international isolation.

(US President Joe) Biden is not calling (the Prime Minister) and (Indian Prime Minister Narendara) Modi is not responding to his call, the Maulana said.

Future plan

Announcing the future plan of action, the PDM chief claimed that they had prepared a timetable and a plan, but it would be discussed by the PDM steering committee at its meeting on August 21 in Islamabad and would be presented to the chiefs. component parts of the PDM for final approval at their next meeting in Karachi on August 28.

Le Maulana said the PDM decided to hold a public meeting in Karachi on August 29, which was previously scheduled to be held on July 29 but was postponed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Sources said that during the meeting, Nawaz Sharif stressed the need to revive the PDM which had been dormant for 10 weeks, with its last meeting on May 29.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party were also part of the PDM which was formed at a multi-party conference organized by the PPP in Islamabad in September 2019, but the parties left the alliance earlier this year. due to differences on the issue of massive resignations from parliament.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 August 2021

