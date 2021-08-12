When the president promises to solve the problem of native forests in the Lake Toba region

Togu Simorangkir, the initiator of TIM 11 invites Close Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL) finally met President Joko Widodo at the State Palace on August 6, after nine days of waiting. During the meeting, the president promised to resolve the issue of customary forests in the Lake Toba region.

This meeting of Team 11 representatives became the culmination of the Balige-Jakarta march to convey aspirations regarding environmental damage in the Lake Toba region to the president. TIM 11 stands for Tulus, Ikhlas, Miitan 11 people. They walked around to raise awareness that the Lake Toba area was not doing well.

The role of social media, Facebook, is very important in the journey of Team 11. Not only as a publication medium, but the idea of ​​this walking action has also been deployed through these social media.

KPA general secretary Dewi Kartika said there have been too many casualties, violence and losses suffered by indigenous peoples due to land disputes between government and companies. Therefore, the government should pay attention to the fight of TIM 11 and the Coalition urges to shut down TPL.

Yes, I am sorry because the pandemic cannot accept everything. But I have already told Mr. Togu. I will be completing fifteen Custom Forests this month. As soon as President Joko Widodo’s conversation by phone with Team 11 who could not show up to meet the President as seen on the page Facebook, Jokowi.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Togu Simorangkir represented Team 11 which met with the President on August 6, 2021.

During this conversation, Jokowi said he would give the determination of the customary forest to the inhabitants around Lake Toba, only 15 locations around 14,000 hectares. Earlier, the five were finished, I showed them to Mr. Togu. Then the 15 that I completed this month. Yes, he said.

Before that, Togu Simorangkir, the initiator of TIM 11 Invite Close Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL) was finally able to meet the president at the State Palace, after nine days of waiting.

PT TPL, is a timber plantation company, which owns concessions of hundreds of thousands of hectares covering several districts in North Sumatra.

This meeting became the culmination of their action on the Balige-Jakarta march to convey their aspirations to the number 1 Indonesian person.

TIM 11 stands for Tulus, Ikhlas, Miitan 11 people. They walked around to raise awareness that the Lake Toba area was not doing well.

Finally, I was able to meet the President. Due to the pandemic so I can enter the palace, Togu said quoted from Youtube page Monitor Indonesia.

Read also : Walking action from North Sumatra to Jakarta, for the benefit of Lake Toba conservation

In the video, Togu is seen wearing an ulos draped over his batik shirt. During his meeting with the president, Togu was able to tell him about his aspirations, his anxiety, his sadness, his anger because Lake Toba was damaged.

He reminded the President that Lake Toba is a National Strategic Tourism Area (KSPN). So there shouldn’t be any activity that damages the environment, he said.

On this occasion, Togu also submitted to the President a document containing the environmental damage to Lake Toba.

Unfortunately, the demands of Togu and the Tutup TPL coalition still seem difficult to meet. According to Togu, there is still more to learn from the president and the ranks.

Nonetheless, he is pleased to be able to submit a 69-page document on what happened in Tano Batak and the conflict with TPL.

There are good signals on the president’s assurances that the approximately 25,000 hectares of land pertaining to the indigenous peoples of Lake Toba will be completed. There were five SKs (decision letters) that were made. I saw the letter earlier, Togu said.

Togu mentioned that the president guaranteed to complete 10 more SKs related to land settlement for indigenous communities.

The president, Togu said, called on the community to start replanting damaged forest areas. He promised next November-December for community co-culture.

Document: Report for President Joko Widodo

The fruit of the struggle

The struggle of indigenous peoples against BPD has long been waged in various ways. Actions on site, in local and central government. One in Togu and TIM 11. They are ready to walk for 44 days from Balige to Jakarta, just to meet the president.

One of the 11 teams, Anita Martha Hutagalung, 54, had to hire a coach before this action. This grandmother of two grandchildren doesn’t want to have any health issues and become a stumbling block for TIM 11.

This is because my oldest son, who said mom is over half a century old, is not a stumbling block. Start exercising, said Oni, his nickname, laughing during the online media meeting with Team 11 in late July.

Abdon Nababan, vice chairman of the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance (AMAN) National Council, who acted as moderator, said he lost to Oni when he tried to join the trip team 11.

I like to be left behind with Oni a few times, it’s amazing!

Oni also became a figure who inspired his other colleagues at TIM 11.

Young people are more enthusiastic. I always say in Facebook, whatever you do, don’t underestimate yourself.

Read also :Defend the land against the PT TPL, the injured Natumingka indigenous people

From Facebook

The role of social networks Facebook, is very important in the journey of Team 11. Not only as a publication medium, but the idea of ​​this walking action has also been deployed through these social media.

Togu Simorangkir, the initiator of the Balige-Jakarta march, said the idea arose because there were limitations amid the pandemic that prohibited large-scale protests. In fact, this TPL case needs serious attention as it has been going on for 30 years.

See Togu’s writing on Facebook which reads “It’s exciting when you walk from North Sumatra to Jakarta, after the Natumingka natives case clashing with the TPL on May 18, 2021.” Oni without thinking immediately commented on Togu’s writing. I am coming ! Oni said at that time.

Soon Togu contacted Oni and asked him if he was serious. Begin their guerrilla preparation for the trip. At that time, there were only Oni, Togu and Irwandi Sirait.

Oni’s desire to join was based on anger at the struggle of the people who managed to shut down PT Indorayon – the old name of TPL. There, all elements of society move, from the church to the general public.

As Indorayon transformed into TPL, the suffering of the people continued until Oni was pushed to join their struggle. This walking action, like Oni’s effort to express this problem.

This group started with Christian Gultom, Ewin Hutabarat, Ferry Sihombing, Agustina Pandiangan, Lambok Siregar, Yeman Munthe, Jevri Manik. Also, Bumi Simorangkir, Togu’s eight-year-old son.

I only know Bumi and Togu. The others were well aware of J-1’s departure, Oni said.

Togu said that TIM 11 was not occupied by rich people. Their departure for Jakarta was not sponsored by anyone, relying only on personal funds.

There is no money for this action, we do not pay anything, so who is ready, refuel. So the 11 people gathered, Togu said.

TIM 11 members come from diverse backgrounds. Starting with farmers, tailors, people with disabilities, honorary teachers, butchers in Lapo, medical volunteers, workshops, waiters, tailors and drivers.

We have become one because of the vision for the preservation of Lake Toba. Our outreach mission to Tano Batak is not going well, Togu said.

Read also :Land disputes and environmental damage continue to occur in PT TPL operations

***

Various organizations such as AMAN, Walhi, Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA), representatives of Greenpeace, the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation and the Rainforest Action Network, also appreciated the team’s work.

What TEAM 11 does is example. A symbol of the struggle of indigenous peoples, said Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary general of AMAN.

He said defending ancestral land was the noblest task. Land is the identity of indigenous peoples.

TPL is a symbol of one of the confiscations of customary territory that occurs throughout the archipelago.

According to Rukka, Dewi Kartika, secretary general of the KPA, said that there have been too many losses, violence and losses suffered by indigenous peoples due to the land conflicts between the government and the companies. Therefore, the government should pay attention to the fight of TIM 11 and the Coalition urges to shut down TPL.

Land and water are recognized constitutions and the Basic Agrarian Law has already recognized the right to customary territory. So there is no reason the government should not pay attention to this TPL issue, Dewi said.

Moreover, he said, the change of identity from Indorayon to TPL indicated that there had been a betrayal of the Toba people. KPA is committed to transforming this movement into an agrarian reform movement, a peasant movement to close the TPL!

Read also : Hear the problems of the indigenous Tano Batak people, while waiting for the action of Minister Siti

********

Main photo: The state of the forest, which is a customary forest around the Lake Toba region, continues to erode. Photo: Coalition shuts down TPL