



Labor accuse Tories of ‘sitting idly by’ over failed ivory law enforcement The UK’s budget for this year devotes just 0.01% of GDP to tackling the climate crisis, far behind the government’s 1% recommendation on climate change, the World Wide Fund for Nature has warned (WWF ). According to the leading conservation group, Rishi Sunaks’ March spending plan ignores promises that have made headlines on climate change. It comes days after a landmark UN report said it was a code red for humanity when it comes to tackling the environmental emergency. Elsewhere, unions are urging the government to establish a permanent part-time leave scheme to protect workers’ jobs during recessions and downturns, unions said. A guidance document developed by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) calls for the creation of a partial unemployment scheme that would allow employers to temporarily reduce working hours, while ensuring that the state covers most of the work. lost wages. Key points Show last update



Is Gavin Williamson Sacked? Now seems like a good time to rethink our associate editor. Sean Ogradyreflection piece on the future of last night's education secretaries. Gavin Williamson's grip on his cabinet position is so weak that Downing Street image specialists are already naming his successor as Education Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Minister of the Treasury and Minister of Equality (who doesn't seem to care about equality), writes OGrady. Williamson is a former Tory chief whip, former leadership campaign manager for Theresa May and Boris Johnson, and at least has a reputation as a master of the dark arts of politics. He has a pet tarantula named Cronos, which he kept in a tank on his desk, sometimes letting it wander around when a recalcitrant backbench MP passed by to chat. Read the full track here: Is Gavin Williamson Sacked? The Education Secretary may seem to limp from blunder to blunder, but in Westminster circles at least he has a reputation as a master of the dark arts of politics. Sean OGrady wonders if Williamson can hang on to his job Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 8:19 AM The Education Secretary may seem to limp from blunder to blunder, but in Westminster circles at least he has a reputation as a master of the dark arts of politics. Sean OGrady wonders if Williamson can hang on to his job Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 8:19 AM 1628752500 Starmer Warns Tories Against Covid Learning Loss Amid GCSE Results The Labor leader urges the government to do more to address the learning loss during the pandemic, after his party estimated that more than half a million 11th graders receiving their GCSE results on Thursday will leave the secondary school without receiving remedial support. On a visit to a school in Swindon to meet with students receiving their GCSE results today, Sir Keir is expected to say that current plans to catch up with learning are likely to hold back a generation of children. Minister refuses to comment on arrest of British spy in Berlin A government minister declined to comment on the arrest of a British embassy employee in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia, saying it would not be appropriate. Schools Minister Nick Gibb told Sky News: I don't feel able to speak on this issue. This is now the subject of a police investigation. Pressed why a government official couldn't say more, Mr Gibb said: Because this is a matter of police investigation, it would not be appropriate for a minister to come over to your program and discuss this particular issue. When asked why the post of Minister of Security had been vacant for more than a month, he added: It is the prime minister's business. He's making these appointments and I'm sure these things will happen in due course. It comes after shadow security minister Conor McGinn questioned the government's inability to appoint a new security minister after Tory MP James Brokenshire resigned weeks ago. It is absurd to believe that the Prime Minister has not appointed a replacement for [Mr] County of Broken. Hes forgot or didn't think its important, Mr McGinn said yesterday. This is just the latest security breach of a prime minister and government that cannot be trusted for national security. Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 8:01 AM Schools Minister Nick Gibb told Sky News: I don’t feel able to speak on this issue. This is now the subject of a police investigation. Pressed why a government official couldn’t say more, Mr Gibb said: Because this is a matter of police investigation, it would not be appropriate for a minister to come over to your program and discuss this particular issue. When asked why the post of Minister of Security had been vacant for more than a month, he added: It is the prime minister’s business. He’s making these appointments and I’m sure these things will happen in due course. It comes after shadow security minister Conor McGinn questioned the government’s inability to appoint a new security minister after Tory MP James Brokenshire resigned weeks ago. It is absurd to believe that the Prime Minister has not appointed a replacement for [Mr] County of Broken. Hes forgot or didn’t think its important, Mr McGinn said yesterday. UK economy grows 4.8% as hospitality rebounds after lockdown My colleague Adam forrest also landed the UK's 4.8% growth, crediting the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the return of Britons to shops, pubs and restaurants. Importantly, the latest figures fell short of the Bank of England's forecast, with economists expecting GDP to grow 5% during the period of reopening for most of the year. 'economy. Read his full article here: Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 7:51 AM Skys Helen Smith reports the following about the latest post-containment figures: Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 7:47 AM Make part-time leave scheme permanent, urge unions The government should establish a permanent part-time leave scheme to protect workers' jobs during recessions and downturns, unions said. A guidance document developed by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) calls for the creation of a partial unemployment scheme that would allow employers to temporarily reduce working hours but have the state cover most of the lost wages, writes Jon stone. The TUC says the approach could be a legacy of the pandemic leave scheme widely credited with protecting jobs during the severe recession that hit the UK economy but left unemployment relatively low. Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 7:45 AM The government only devotes 0.01% of GDP to climate goals New analysis suggests that the current level of UK spending to tackle climate change is lagging behind what advisers believe is necessary. The study, carried out by conservation group WWF, indicates that the new green policies in the March 2021 budget represent only 0.01% of GDP. But the government's own advisory committee on climate change has said 1% of national wealth – or GDP – must be spent each year in the UK to ensure climate goals are met. It comes after Boris Johnson in November pledged $ 12 billion for a 10-point green industrial revolution plan. Yet WWF says its research also shows that some fiscal policies that encourage pollution have totaled $ 40 billion – far more than the PM plan. Our political correspondent Jon stone has the full report: Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 7:39 AM Hello and welcome to The independents continuous coverage of UK politics. Stay tuned as the GCSE results put additional pressure on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and the government is once again criticized for its attempts to tackle climate change. Sam hancockAug 12, 2021 7:39 AM

