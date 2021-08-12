Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, could capture it in 90 days: report





The Taliban have captured border districts in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan and China (file)

Washington / Kabul:

Afghan government forces clashed with Taliban fighters in and around several towns on Thursday, officials said, as the Taliban continued their offensive which, according to US intelligence, could see them seize the capital, Kabul, in the 90 days.

The speed of the Taliban’s advance – they captured eight provincial capitals in less than a week and threaten to take at least three more – has prompted numerous complaints against US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops Americans and leave the Afghan government to fight alone. .

The Taliban control about two-thirds of Afghanistan, with the last US-led international forces to leave by the end of the month, and their guerrilla army has waged war on multiple fronts, leaving thousands to flee. families from the provinces hoping to find refuge in the capital, Kabul.

“The fighting did not stop until 4 am, then after the first prayers it resumed,” said an aid worker in the southern city of Kandahar.

Fighting has been extremely intense in Kandahar City, a doctor based in the southern province said earlier. The city hospital had received dozens of bodies of members of the armed forces and a few wounded Taliban. The Taliban said they captured the Kandahar provincial prison.

The Taliban also said they captured the town of Ghazni, 150 km southwest of Kabul. Gunshots could be heard in the background, as Reuters spoke to the provincial governor’s spokesperson. He said the Taliban also captured the prison there.

The Taliban said it captured airports outside the towns of Kunduz and Sheberghan in the north and Farah in the west, making it even more difficult to supply the besieged government forces.

The Taliban said they also captured the provincial headquarters in Lashkargah, the besieged capital of southern Helmand province, a hotbed of activity.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Bordering Pakistan, Kandahar and other southern and eastern provinces have long been the heart of the Taliban, but it is in the north that they have made their biggest gains in recent weeks.

The city of Faizabad, in the province of Badakhshan (northeast), on Wednesday became the eighth provincial capital to be seized by the Taliban.

Desperate to stem the advance of the Taliban, President Ashraf Ghani traveled to Mazar-i-Sharif to rally former warlords in the defense of the largest city in the north as the Taliban forces moved closer .

Ghani spent years warding off the warlords as he attempted to project the authority of his central government onto the wayward provinces.

President Biden said on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to step down and urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland.

QUICK WINS

Even when the Taliban ruled the country, they did not control the entire north. This time, they seem determined to secure him completely before turning to Kabul.

In Washington, a US defense official quoted US intelligence on Wednesday as saying the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take control of it within 90 days, following their recent rapid gains.

“But this is not a given,” the official said, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that Afghan security forces could turn the tide with more resistance.

All the gateways to Kabul, which sits in a plain surrounded by mountains, were suffocated by civilians fleeing violence, a Western security source said, adding that there was a risk that Taliban fighters could be found. among them.

“The fear is that suicide bombers will enter diplomatic quarters to frighten, attack and make sure everyone leaves as soon as possible,” he said.

The Taliban, who controlled most of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 when it was ousted for harboring al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after 9/11, want to defeat the government-backed government. United States and reimpose strict Islamic law.

A new generation of Afghans, who have come of age since 2001, fear that progress in areas such as women’s rights and media freedom may be lost.

The United Nations said more than 1,000 civilians had been killed in the past month, and the International Committee of the Red Cross said that as of August 1, some 4,042 wounded had been treated at 15 health facilities.

The Taliban have denied targeting or killing civilians and called for an independent investigation.

