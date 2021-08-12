PM Modi will participate today in Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with women members of self-help groups (SHGs) and community resource persons promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the Premier’s office said. Minister (PMO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad at 12:30 pm. “India has a large number of self-help groups that make a monumental contribution to the empowerment of women. I will participate in “Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad”. During the program, I will have the opportunity to interact with the women members of the SHG. Development assistance to various self-help groups will also be released. This will give impetus to the work of these groups and allow more women to contribute to the national well-being, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will publish a collection of success stories from women SHG members from across the country, as well as a manual on universalizing agricultural livelihoods, PMO. PM Modi will also release funds to aid the capitalization of 162.5 million to over 4 lakh SHG. It will also publish 250 million seed money for 7,500 members of the SHG under the PM Formalization of Food Processing Microenterprises (PMFME) program of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and 41.3 million funds to 75 organizations of agricultural producers (OPA), which are promoted within the framework of the mission. Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati raj Giriraj Singh; Minister of the Union of Agrifood Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras; the ministers of rural and state development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Faggan Singh Kulaste; The MoS panchayati raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil and the Ministry of Food Industry of MoS Prahlad Singh Patel, will also be present at the event. PMO said the goal of DAY-NRLM is to transform poor rural households into self-help groups in a gradual manner and provide them with long-term support to change their livelihoods, improve their income and quality of life. . Most of the work of the missions is implemented and intensified by the women of the SHGs, who are trained as community resource persons (CRP). The mission is also working to empower women self-help groups through awareness raising and communication for behavior change on several issues such as domestic violence, women’s education and other related issues. gender, nutrition, sanitation, health and other issues, PMO said.

