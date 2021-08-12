Profile of I Gede Ardika, former Minister of Culture and Tourism who received the star Mahaputera Adipradana from Jokowi





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo rewarded Star of Mahaputera Adipradana to the former Minister of Culture and Tourism, who died I Gede Ardika. The honor was presented by the President at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (12/8/2021). Bintang Mahaputera Adipradana is the highest honorary title after Bintang Republik Indonesia. This award is given to Indonesian citizens and foreign nationals on the basis of Law No. 20 of 2009 regarding degrees, merits and distinctions. Also read: Artidjo Alkostar, Former Supreme Court Justice and Corrupt Executioner Who Received the Star Mahaputra The honorary sign of the star Mahaputera Adipradana is an award for those who have contributed greatly in a particular field or event which is beneficial for the progress, well-being and greatness of the nation and state. I Gede Ardika was Minister of Culture and Tourism during the Cabinet of National Unity headed by President Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) and during the Cabinet of Mutual Cooperation headed by Megawati Soekarnoputri. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Quote kepustakaan-presiden.perpusnas.go.id, the man born in Singaraja, Bali, on February 15, 1945, began his basic education at the popular school (SR) in the village of Sudaji, Buleleng, Bali. He followed the education until the 3rd year SR. Ardika then resumed her studies at Sekolah Dasar Negeri 2 Singaraja until graduation. Then he went on to Singaraja 1 State Junior High School and 1 Singaraja State Senior High School. After graduating from high school, Ardika continued his studies at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). However, due to financial problems, he was forced to retire before obtaining his bachelor's degree. Also read: Government gives stars from Mahaputra Adipradana to Artidjo Alkostar and me Gede Ardika

