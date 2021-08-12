Politics
Luhut Pandjaitan has the power to reprimand President Joko Widodo
BANDA ACEH – The Public Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) has the power to disperse events that may cause crowds. The same should have been done when President Joko Widodo distributed food aid directly to the Grogol terminal in Jakarta on Tuesday (10/8) resulting in crowds of people.
“If you want to obey the rules, the Satpol PP should have the power to disperse the event that created the crowd,” Democratic Party Research and Development Agency deputy Syahrial Nasution said in an interview with the political news agency RMOL, Thursday 12/8).
Not only that, Syahrial also felt that the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, could use the power he had. At present, Luhut is the person trusted to order PPKM in Java and Bali.
The PPKM coordinator, Luhut Panjaitan, has the power to reprimand the protocol of the president and Paspampres. Not to follow the rules. But yes, don’t even dream of that happening, Syahrial continued, laughing.
According to him, if in the future Jokowi’s direct food distribution has an impact on the transmission of Covid-19 to crowds, then there must be an apology and firm action.
Even though it’s impossible to apologize, he said.
Additionally, Syahrial explained his assessment of government officials who really work to think people can be saved from Covid-19. For him, the money worked well, only the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
Even then, he admits that he still made mistakes and needed to be corrected, Syahrial said. (RMOL)
Sources
2/ https://www.harianaceh.co.id/2021/08/12/luhut-pandjaitan-berwenang-menegur-presiden-joko-widodo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]