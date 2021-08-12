Floods hit turkeys in the north after the south was ravaged by forest fires | Climate News





According to experts, the floods are the most recent climate change-related disasters to hit Turkey in recent weeks.

Flooding caused by unusually heavy rainfall ravages Turkey’s northern coast, destroying a bridge and leaving villages without electricity. Wednesday’s flooding came after some of the biggest wildfires in the country’s history spread to the southwest. State broadcaster TRT Haber said one person died of a heart attack in northern Bartin province amid the flooding, and rescuers were looking for another missing person. Thirteen people were also injured after a bridge collapsed in Bartin and there were power outages in 12 villages, the Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said. In Sinop province, 240 km (150 miles) east of Bartin, a house collapsed due to the flood and cars were left stranded in the water, images from the agency showed. Reuters press. Bridge collapsed in Bartin, Turkey following flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains [Ibrahim Yozoglu/Anadolu Agency] AFAD said a hospital was being evacuated and some roads were closed in Sinop, warning that heavy rains in the area were expected to continue. Northern Turkey is prone to flash floods in summer when the rains are particularly heavy. Last year, at least six people were killed in flooding in the region. The most recent flooding came just days after the United Nations Climate Panel issued a severe warning that levels of greenhouse gases around the world were high enough to ensure climate change for decades. Turkey, in particular, has faced a series of climate change-related disasters in recent months. Raging forest fires have burned tens of thousands of hectares of forest along its southern coast in the past two weeks. Turkey last month recorded its highest temperature since 1961, 49.1 ° C (120.4 ° F) in the southeastern city of Cizre. Water shortages continue to threaten food production and relations with Turkey’s neighbors, who are already fighting for water rights, especially with regard to the Euphrates and Tigris rivers. The situation put pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to act. Polls show climate change is one of the main issues for the country’s young voters, with an additional seven million young people expected to be able to vote by the next elections, scheduled for 2023. Turkey remains one of only six countries to have yet formally endorsed the Paris Climate Agreement, a treaty that aims to slow the rate of global temperature rise through individual commitments from signatories. Ankara argued that the deal unfairly classifies Turkey as a developed country rather than a developing country, preventing it from accessing additional funding under the treaty.

