Judge: Dominion files lawsuits against Trump allies Giuliani, Powell and Lindell can continue





A federal judge in Washington, DC, on Wednesday dismissed requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani Judge: Dominion sues Trump allies Giuliani, Powell, Lindell may proceed Rudy Giuliani joins Cameo Republicans are the Know-Nothing party 21st Century PLUS, pro Trumplawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he dismisses Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuits against the three.

The ruling concerns three libel lawsuits that Dominion filed at $ 1.3 billion each against the three defendants for allegedly claiming without evidence that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election for President BidenJoe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: Progressives should celebrate the passage of the budget, stay focused on the fight. Tracing the parents of 337 separated children, according to a court record, a former U.S. lawyer in Atlanta said the abrupt resignation was the result of not peddling MORE electoral fraud from Trump by manipulating the votes.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump candidate, swept aside the defendants’ initial claims as to why the lawsuits should be dismissed, arguments that their alleged statements were legally protected opinions or were otherwise made without malicious intent of claims. that the DC court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Wednesday’s order paves the way for the litigation to continue. Separately, Dominion also this week sued two far-right media companies and the former director of Overstock.com for defamation based on statements made about the 2020 election.

If the Dominions’ legal effort ultimately proves successful, it would further undermine the baseless narrative pushed by President Trump. Trump’s allies Giuliani, Powell, Lindell can continue PLUS and his allies that the election was stolen from him due to widespread electoral tampering and electoral fraud. Trump’s allegations to date have not been able to withstand court scrutiny, but they sparked outrage from his supporters, including on January 6, when a crowd of his supporters stormed the US Capitol during a violent riot.

In a 44-page opinion, Nichols initially focused on the case against Powell, who Dominion criticized for aiding in inciting the riot, writing in his complaint that the protesters were “fueled” by the disinformation campaign launched and supported by Powell in concert with his allies and like-minded media. “

Dominion, in its January complaint, alleged that Powell promoted a false, preconceived narrative about the 2020 vote, which included unsubstantiated claims that the company was established in Venezuela as part of a voter fraud operation in favor of late socialist leader Hugo Chvez and that Dominion bribed Georgia state officials to secure his contract.

Nichols categorically rejected Powell’s assertion that his statements could not be defamatory because they were not statements of fact or because they were protected speech as they occurred during the uproar of the election.

“The question … is whether a reasonable juror could conclude that Powells’ statements expressed or implied a verifiable and false fact about Dominion. This is not a blow,” Nichols wrote. He added that “it is simply not the law that provable false statements cannot be prosecuted if made in the context of an election.”

Powell and Lindell both urged the court to conclude that Dominion, for legal purposes, should be considered a public figure, which would raise the legal bar Dominion would have to cross to win its case.

Among the allegedly defamatory statements that appear in the Dominions’ lawsuit against Lindell are the CEOs of MyPillow who claim that on election night Trump’slead was so big that he broke the algorithm in the Dominion machines that were programmed to give more weight to the votes cast in favor of Biden. .

Lindell and Powell, in their motions to dismiss, argued that their statements were not made with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth, the legal standard that applies in libel suits brought by public figures. .

But Nichols, in his ruling, found that Dominion sufficiently alleged that Lindell made his claims knowing they were false or with a reckless disregard for the truth. Likewise, with respect to Powell, the judge concluded that Dominion had sufficiently demonstrated that she had made her claims knowing they were false, or at least with serious doubts as to their veracity.

The Dominions lawsuit against Giuliani alleged that the former New York mayor continued to falsely accuse the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election by manipulating votes even after independent audits and manual recounts disproved his assertions.

The January complaint also noted that while Giuliani had filed numerous charges against Dominion in media appearances, he was unwilling to do so when he represented the Trump campaign in federal court in Pennsylvania, where he risked penalties for knowingly making false statements.

In response to the trial, Giuliani filed a motion to dismiss that was narrower than the briefs of the other two defendants. In a 10-page dossier in April, Giuliani did not specifically address the merits of Dominion’s claims, but instead argued that Dominion had failed to meet the procedural requirements for such cases.

Giulianis’ claims, including the failure of the Dominion claimants to adequately demonstrate the existence of legal prejudice, were all rejected by Nichols.

Update: 19:28

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/567468-judge-denies-trump-ally-sidney-powells-request-to-dismiss-dominion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos