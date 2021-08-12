Can the United States and China compete and cooperate at the same time?

Minxin Pei is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Non-Resident Principal Investigator of the German Marshall Fund in the United States.

At first glance, President Joe Biden’s Chinese policy looks like a carbon copy of that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Since taking office in January, Biden has maintained tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese imports, imposed new sanctions on Chinese companies, and called on Beijing for its crackdown on Hong Kong and persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang. .

But there is a major difference between Biden and Trump. While Trump, who claimed climate change was a Chinese “hoax,” saw no room for cooperation with China, Biden sought common ground with President Xi Jinping on climate change and d ‘other global issues.

Biden isn’t the only one who thinks the United States and China can both compete and cooperate. At a press conference at the Chinese National People’s Congress in March, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the competition between the two powers was not strange and that the most important aspect of the relationship Sino-American cooperation should be. He listed the pandemic, economic recovery and climate change as areas where the two countries could work together.

Yet neither side has yet shown that they are capable of striking such a delicate balance between competition and cooperation, with the two countries continuing to clash over human rights, technology, Taiwan, the sea. South China and Hong Kong since Biden came to power.

The only acts of cooperation were a brief meeting between John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, and his Chinese counterpart in mid-April and Xi’s participation in the virtual climate summit Biden hosted at the end. of the month.

A screen on a shopping street in Beijing shows Xi Jinping attending a video summit on climate change on April 16: the only acts of cooperation. © Reuters

It may be too early to cancel U.S.-China cooperation on climate and other vital issues of mutual concern. But the experience of the past six months suggests that the United States and China are unlikely to be successful in finding a way to stabilize their relationship.

Of course, any form of cooperation between two avowed geopolitical adversaries will be difficult. A minimum level of trust is needed for the United States and China to work together on anything. Unfortunately, such trust does not exist today. China sees the United States as determined to thwart its rise, while Washington believes Beijing is determined to shift its world leadership and seek world domination. When each side views the other through such a Manichean zero-sum perspective, there can be no trust.

Cooperation between the opponents of the duel might nevertheless be possible if the areas where they clash are fewer than the areas where they can potentially cooperate. In other words, the overall balance between competition and cooperation favors the latter. But that is not the situation with US-China relations today.

Competition between them encompasses almost all areas of vital national interest, such as technological supremacy, security, commerce and global influence. While the list of issues they compete on is endless, Washington and Beijing both struggle to find more than three or four issues on which they see room for cooperation. In light of such an imbalance, it is no wonder that cooperation is taking a back seat.

American-Chinese cooperation is made even more difficult today by the asymmetry of the issues. Invariably, the issues over which the United States and China compete are urgent, tangible, and politically sensitive, while potentially cooperative issues, such as climate change, the pandemic, and nuclear non-proliferation, are more distant. , less tangible and politically less salient although extreme weather conditions. could soon make climate change a more pressing issue.

When it comes to Taiwan’s security, sanctions against Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and restrictions on technology transfers to China, all have strong American advocates and demand decisions fast.

At the same time, the Chinese leaders see Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang as non-negotiable sovereignty issues on which they have built their political credibility. As a result, competition on these issues triggers a self-reinforcing dynamic that locks the two competitors into a downward spiral that makes cooperation in other areas virtually impossible.

As difficult as it may be to find a workable balance between competition and cooperation, there does not seem to be any alternative to “co-competition”. A return to engagement is obviously impossible, but a new full-fledged Cold War would be catastrophic. The challenge Biden and Xi face is how to save the co-competition after a disturbing start.

A more modest approach could be more productive. Since it’s easier to build trust in small, incremental steps than trying to tackle bigger, more difficult tasks, the US and China should prioritize less complicated issues. Examples include restoring cultural exchange programs like the Peace Corps and the Fulbright Program, lifting restrictions on journalists, and allowing the return of those who have been deported. Perhaps reopening the two closed consulates in Houston and Chengdu could help break the proverbial ice.

If the American and Chinese leaders are prepared to risk a moderate amount of political capital on this new approach now, they can tackle more difficult tasks later. Otherwise, they will embark on the path of a new cold war that both must avoid.