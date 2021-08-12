PM Modi, are you afraid? Congress Twitter locked his Rahul Gandhi account





Congress alleged that the microblogging site Twitter “locked” the party’s official account. The opposition party took to Facebook and Instagram to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident and asked, “Modi ji, how scared are you? Early Thursday, Congress shared a screenshot of its Twitter account on Facebook and Instagram that displayed a message: “Your account has been locked.” “We determine that this account has broken Twitter rules. Specifically, for breaking our rules against posting private information. You may not post or post private information of other people without their express permission and permission. “, reads the message in the screenshot. Congress shared the image with a caption that read: “We weren’t afraid when our leaders were put in jail, so why were we afraid when our Twitter accounts are now locked? We are Congress . This is the message of the people; we will fight; we will continue to fight. “ Screenshot shared by Congress on Facebook. In reference to the rape and murder case of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, the opposition party further hinted that his account may have been locked for “speaking out” against the crime. “If it is a crime to raise your voice to seek justice for the rape victim, then we will commit this crime a hundred times,” Congress said in a Facebook post. In another Instagram post, Congress blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi because his official account was “locked down by Twitter India” on Thursday. “Modi ji, how afraid are you? “Said Congress, adding:” Reminder: the Congress party fought for the independence of our nation, equipped only with truth, non-violence and the will of the people. I will win again. “ Congress said on Saturday that the Twitter credentials of some of its executives were on lockdown and accused the microblogging site of working at the behest of the ruling BJP government. Celebration said Rahul Gandhi’s account has been temporarily suspended. The Twitter accounts of AICC General Secretary and former Minister Ajay Maken, party whip to Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam official and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Congress President Mahila Sushmita Dev have been locked, the party said. Before that, Twitter deleted a controversial post that contained a photo of Rahul Gandhi meeting the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died in New Delhi as a result of an alleged sexual assault.

