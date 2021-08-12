The dollar is weakening; Cooling US inflation takes pressure off the Fed





By Peter Nurse Investing.com – The dollar edged down at the start of European trading on Thursday, as signs of slowing US inflation eased pressure on the Federal Reserve to start curbing its massive buying program. obligations. At 2:15 am ET (0615 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was trading around 0.1% down to 92.898, retreating from Wednesday’s high of 93.195, a level not seen since the beginning of April. USD / JPY held steady at 110.41, after retreating from five week high of 110.80 reached overnight, EUR / USD was slightly higher at 1.1741, after falling to a four-month low of 1.1706, while the risk-sensitive AUD / USD fell 0.1% to 0.7365. United States consumer price index rose 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the biggest month-over-month decline in the inflation rate in 15 months. Excluding the volatile components of food and energy, CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June. This is the smallest gain in four months and the first deceleration in core CPI since February. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has always said that the high inflation numbers will prove to be transient as the economy fully reopens, limiting the need to tighten monetary policy quickly, and these numbers will support that point somewhat. of view. That said, the greenback’s weakness is limited, with many analysts still expecting the Fed to announce a cut in stimulus this year, potentially as early as next month. Prices continued to rise from the previous month, and year-over-year CPI growth was unchanged at 5.4% (it is expected to slow to 5.3%), said Kathy Lien, analyst at BK Asset Management. So while Federal Reserve officials might be relieved that price pressures have not accelerated faster, the continued rise in the CPI keeps the central bank on track to announce [a] decrease over the next six weeks. This view was supported by comments from the Kansas City Fed chairman on Wednesday. Esther Georges, who indicated that the standard for reducing the central bank bond purchase program may have already been met given current levels of inflation and recent labor market improvements. The story continues Elsewhere, GBP / USD edged down to 1.3868 despite the UK GDP up 4.8% in the second quarter, a sharp increase over the quarter after the 1.6% drop in the first quarters. This report is likely to stimulate discussions on reducing Bank of England asset purchases. USD / TRY fell 0.2% to 8.6079 ahead of a Turkish central bank meeting later Thursday. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at 19%, much to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chagrin, after Turkish consumer inflation rose more than expected in July. Turkey’s central bank raised its inflation expectations in its latest quarterly report on July 29, but forecast price growth to drop significantly in the last quarter. Related Articles The dollar is weakening; Cooling US inflation takes pressure off the Fed Dollar down, but near four-month high as US data cools Fed Taper expectations Dollar falls as US consumer prices rise in July, data shows

