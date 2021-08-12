Bounce fails to stem UK equity fund outflows





UK retail investors have rejected funds that support UK businesses despite growing confidence in the economy as it rebounds from the Covid-19 crisis. Funds invested in UK stocks saw outflows of £ 2.2 billion in the first half of the year, according to data from the Investment Association (IA), a trading body in the investment industry. The drop came as net sales of retail funds jumped to £ 24bn in the industry’s best start to the year since 2017. A strong recovery in the UK economy following the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and Britain’s divorce settlement with the EU has shown no sign of reversing the cash drain from equity funds British. A shortage of tech stocks and lower dividends have weighed on UK funds, which have suffered exits every year since 2016, when the UK voted to leave the EU. “There is a long-term shift from a national bias towards a more global investment outlook,” said Miranda Seath, head of market intelligence at IA. Strong fund sales overall reflected continued investor confidence as markets rose and the economic recovery from the pandemic gathered pace, Seath said. Global equity funds attracted the largest inflows, at £ 7.3bn, while the UK was by far the worst performing region. Savers’ reduced appetite for UK funds comes as private equity groups rushed to UK listed companies in the first six months of 2021, with takeover bids increasing as the groups buyouts sought to capitalize on relatively low valuations. Several large investors have expressed concern about the private equity “raids”, with some saying there was not enough domestic support for UK companies. Retail investors and their financial advisers have withdrawn more than £ 18 billion from UK equity funds since 2016, according to AI data. The releases of the first half of 2021 have been among the most significant in recent years. The government was keen to promote investment in the UK after the Brexit deal, preparing a number of regulatory changes to make London markets more attractive. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak stepped up efforts to woo institutional fund managers in a letter last week calling for an “investment big bang” to support UK assets. But efforts to build momentum behind investing in Britain have not found favor with buyers of retail funds. Investors have been put off in part by falling dividends for UK companies during the pandemic. UK companies have historically offered attractive payout levels to shareholders, but have been slower to bring them back to pre-pandemic levels than companies in other regions. “Income-seeking investors have spoken with their feet throughout the first half of the year,” said Dominic Rowles, investment analyst at investment broker Hargreaves Lansdown. Income funds suffered the worst outflows in the first half of the year, while funds investing in UK small and medium-sized companies attracted inflows, he added. James Rainbow, UK distribution manager at Schroders, said the under-representation of popular tech stocks in UK markets was another factor pushing investors elsewhere. “I think if you look at the characteristics of the UK stock market it’s not a huge surprise that we’ve been out of favor,” Rainbow said. “The question is, when do valuation differences reach the stage where the UK becomes attractive enough to attract investors again.”

