One of the biggest challenges for China’s future development is water, which must support the country’s 1.4 billion people and booming industries. Despite being one of the top five countries with the greatest freshwater resources, on a per capita basis, China faces severe water shortages which are further aggravated by a very uneven spatial distribution and rainfall: the north suffers from severe water shortages while the the south is subject to severe flooding. To optimize the allocation of water resources, China has embarked on the construction of a mega engineering project, the South North Water Diversion project (SNWD).

Develop the largest water transfer project in the world

The project was first proposed in 1952 by Mao Zedong who concluded that the south has a lot of water, the north much less. If possible, the north should borrow a little. And the SNWD does exactly that it diverts water from south to north along three routes: east, middle, and west. The Eastern Route transfers water through Jiangsu to Shandong and Tianjin via the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, which dates back to nearly 2,500 years ago. The middle road, diverting water from Hubei province to Beijing and Tianjin, has been in use since 2014.

The west, and most controversial route, has not yet been built. In May 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping announcement that China will move forward with the world’s largest water diversion project. The plans for the western roads are divided into two categories: the modest plans of the government and the ambitious proposals of the academics.

Various plans for the western route

The official plan of the western road connects the Yangtze and Yellow rivers across the Qinghai-Tibet plateau to divert 17 billion m3 some water, around 7 million Olympic-size swimming pools, to Gansu and neighboring provinces each year. This transfer is massive, but in particular much smaller than two alternative water transfer planes targeting Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau water.

The Shuotian Canal (Great Western Road) was an earlier proposal by water expert Guo Kai in the 1990s. By building a dam in Tibet, 200 billion m3 water could be diverted from Sichuan to Beijing and Tianjin. It was later concluded that the Shuotian channel is neither technically feasible nor necessary.

Another 2017 proposal on the Red Flag River was introduced by Tsinghua teacher Wang Hao. It plans to divert 60 billion m3 water from transboundary rivers on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, including the upstream Brahmaputra, Mekong and Salween, to northwest China. This would create 200 million mu (133,333 km2) of arable land in Xinjiang and 150,000 km2 green belt in the northwest. However, its feasibility has been surveyed by academics and geographers.

As a possible alternative to the western route, the Tianhe Project, the world’s largest weather modification and artificial rain production system, was proposed by scientists from Tsinghua and Qinghai Universities in 2015. The Tianhe Project uses glacial cloud seeding to create each year 5-10 billion m3 of rain over northern China. It was included in Qinghais 13e Five-year plan.

National driver of food security and environmental concerns

The western route is necessary to safeguard the country’s water and food safety while balancing regional economic development. As Xi Jinping said in 2014, the lifeline of food production lies in the nationwide water conservation systems. In addition to addressing the quality, quantity and uneven distribution, China faces a shortage of arable land: estimates suggest that only 14 percent of the country’s total land is arable. The rest being heavily contaminated with pollutants, this worsens the water shortage, food safety, and food safety concerns. Due to changing food landscape, including increased demand for water-intensive products such as meat, these challenges will continue to increase. Therefore, for Chinese leaders, the Western Road could solve the problems of water shortage in northern China and protect China’s overall food security.

Social and ecological concerns raised by environmentalists and scientists have delayed construction of the western road. As both the Shuotian Canal and Red flag river would need to cross earthquake-prone areas and mountain ranges, there is concern that they seismic and environmental consequences like landslides.

Competing local interests

Unlike central government, provincial governments are less concerned with equity of access to resources. On the one hand, the southern provinces from which the water will be transferred, in particular the provinces of Sichuan and Hubei, which are located upstream of the Yangtze River, strongly oppose the western route. The diversion of water from these provinces not only threatens their own water supplies, raising fears of water scarcity and droughts, but it would also undermine local hydropower sectors. In Sichuan, home to China’s largest hydroelectric sector, governments have publicly supported local scientists who strongly challenge the feasibility of Western routes.

On the other hand, the western provinces, like Gansu and Qinghai, support the western route. They believe it will encourage regional socio-economic development by providing water to local industries, coal, and agricultural. Given their huge demand for water, the western provinces prefer ambitious unofficial proposals. For example, the provincial government of Gansu provided support for research on various options divert the waters of Tibet (the Brahmaputra River) to Gansu.

International implications

India has long been concerned about China’s plan to hijack the Brahmaputra, fearing that this could cause water shortages. This is, however, a misperception: the official western route plans to divert the waters of the Yangtze and Yellow rivers, and not transnational rivers like the Brahmaputra. Moreover, these informal proposals are not seriously considered by the central government.

In addition, there is no consensus on the actual impacts of the plans on the water supply of downstream regions. For some Indian academics, China’s ambitions and perceptions militarization of water caused alarm. Only seven percent of the Brahmaputra’s flow comes from China, so even though the Radical Shuotian Canal and the Red Flag River are built, the real impacts on downstream water flows will be limited.

However, the strategic implications of these projects should not be overlooked. For some, the potential ability to manipulate water flows could provide China with strategic leverage over India.

An alternative route for water supply

Rather than relying on these megaprojects to tackle national water challenges, China should reduce the growing demand for water, improve water use efficiency, and tackle water pollution. water. Since agricultural water demand accounts for the bulk of the country’s water consumption, China should balance water and food security and consider undertaking regional and structural reforms of its agricultural sector.