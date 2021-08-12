It must be a mistake: no end in sight for the global turkey vendetta

According to the Freedom House report, Ankara recently began to apply the same tactics to Kurds and leftists abroad, including European citizens of Turkish descent and dual citizens.

In the Netherlands, Serpil Ates, a Dutch politician from the left-wing environmentalist party GroenLinks and a member of The Hague city council, said she too had been targeted for standing up for oppressed groups in Turkey.

Ates is a Dutch citizen of Kurdish-Alevi descent, two groups that have endured state-sponsored repression in Turkey for decades. His father fled Turkey in the 1970s like tens of thousands of other Kurds trying to escape a military crackdown on Kurds in southeastern Turkey.

The threats started in 2018, Ates said, when she joined the Dutch capital city council.

They wanted to intimidate me and silence me as an outspoken Kurdish Alevi woman, she said.

Then, in 2019, according to Ates, Turkish police told her 70-year-old aunt in Tunceli (central-eastern) province that her niece had caused trouble and was under investigation.

Telling the story as told to her by her mother, Ates quoted the police as saying: She must stop writing against Turkey. Tell her that she will have a lot of problems if she comes to Turkey.

Ates refused to be intimidated, joining a march in the Netherlands that year and delivering a speech in support of the Kurds in northern Syria, whom Turkish forces had invaded. A website serving the Turkish community in the Netherlands called Ates a terrorist member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, which led a decades-long insurgency in southeastern Turkey.

I have received thousands of threats and have been attacked with hate speech online after this article was published, she said, and described a private message threatening to burn down her house and injure her. mother.

Ates, however, said she believed the threats were not the work of unconnected individuals but a campaign coordinated by Turkish diplomatic missions.

I suspect that these are systematic threats organized by pro-Erdogan groups in the Netherlands integrated into the Turkish government, as they used the threats to campaign against me during the [2021 parliamentary] elections, Ates said, noting that there have been calls for voters to drop him in favor of the DENK party, founded by two Dutch Turkish MPs and widely seen as close to Erdogan.

The Turkish Embassy in The Hague did not respond to a request for comment.

Last February, Ates lodged a complaint with the Bedreigde Politici team, part of the Dutch police force responsible for investigating threats against politicians, but Ates says that so far no official investigation has been made. opened. Lilianne Blankwaard-Rombouts, City Clerk of The Hague and who received the complaint, said she could not provide any information about the case, in order to protect the privacy and security of Ms Ates.

Ates also considered renouncing her Turkish nationality, but feared what might happen to her if she visited the embassy in The Hague. I don’t know what they would do if I went there, Ates said.

Ates has reason to be cautious.

Late last year, a man named Feyyaz Ozturk walked into a police station in the Austrian capital, Vienna, and said he was a Turkish intelligence officer assigned by MIT to shoot down Kurdish-Austrian politician Berivan Aslan, whom he said he didn’t want to do.

The allegation recalled the murder in 2013 of three Kurdish activists in Paris, which French investigators concluded was probably orchestrated by MIT.

We have seen a lot of Kurdish politicians attacked, but the EU has never taken serious action, Ates said.

