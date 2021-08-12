Boris Johnson’s joke on miners’ strike and climate change is no laughing matter Kenny MacAskill MP





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Arthur Scargill, seen at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the 1984-85 miners’ strike, fell into a trap set by the Conservative government of the day (Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images) His comments were also not only extremely disrespectful, but historically inaccurate. Margaret Thatcher’s attack on mining communities had nothing to do with global warming but everything to do with the crushing of the labor movement. Prices are still being paid by communities the length of the UK. Where there had been work and wit, came redundancy and despair. Alcohol and drugs have poured in, and the harms are evident to this day. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter Even without the Thatchers slaughter, there would be no working pits today. The King Coals days, as in 1900, when one in five Scots were estimated to have some connection with industry, are long gone. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The real lesson of the miners’ strike in Scotland – Tom Wood But when it was, but it should have been done in an orderly fashion, allowing communities, as well as individuals, to transition into new lines of work. Instead, she saw an opportunity to crush the vanguard of organized labor, setting milestones for future industrial relations. Because let’s not forget the Ridley Plan, it didn’t happen by accident but by design. It was named in honor of Sir Nicholas Ridley who was tasked with strategizing to deal with a future miners’ strike after the Conservative government of Ted Heaths suffered several nosebleeds in the early 1970s. The plan established a model that included maximizing coal stocks up front and using police and authorities to enforce victory. He was almost followed to order and unfortunately Arthur Scargill fell for the trap. Things might have been different if Mick McGahey had led the National Miners Union. But Joe Gormley’s desire to prevent the Scottish Communist from succeeding him, simply handed control over to Scargill. Perhaps, more than the failure of a strike vote, it was the refusal to settle when Sir Iain McGregor and the Coal Board were ready to do so. Some closings would have been necessary, but Scargill instead bet on all or nothing. Not only did he lose, but these communities too. But the damage done is no fun, and it certainly wasn’t done for climate change. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

