Letters: Kerr should tell Boris about more funds

From the Glasgow Times on Monday, it emerged that the Conservative advisers in George Square under the leadership of Thomas Kerr seem to have suddenly embraced a social conscience, don’t they?

They blame an inept SNP for the numerous cuts in public spending, affecting the most vulnerable sections of the community. I remind Mr Kerr that people living in glass houses should not throw stones, as most of the cuts he refers to are the result of underfunding by successive Conservative central governments.

If Councilor Kerr and his group are genuinely concerned about the plight of the elderly and the ever-rising cost of childcare costs, they may be able to persuade Boris Johnson to divert the £ 200million intended for Scotland to Scotland. construction of a new royal yacht. RSD By email HAVING read the council’s excuse to do great things to improve Glasgow and spend a fortune, I remember Winston Churchill and his speech, but I will change his words. “Never in the field of making Glasgow Cleaner Safer Better Brighter and more Beautiful, so little has been done by so much with so little effect. “Bare your head in shame for the fortunes spent on the failure of the food waste initiative.” The idea of ​​a cycle path with bollards removed for health and safety. The huge, smelly dog ​​trash cans that can never contribute to recycling. Bill Amour Moss park NOW it’s official, I hope workers and their families stop buying their cookies in the near future (hundreds of jobs set to disappear as pladis rejects McVitie factory bailouts, Glasgow Times in line). There are plenty of other cookies. Joe allinson Put online AS I predicted – good luck to all employees who find other employment. Simon taylor Put online I am disgusted that this closure plan is being implemented. It is devastating for the local community and beyond. I just hope workers get the help they need to find jobs elsewhere. Loyalty in a business really doesn’t pay off anymore. Jason stewart Glasgow PROFIT always comes before people. It’s a shame. Name and address provided

