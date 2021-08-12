Politics
NOTICE | Joan Nyanyuki: Education is key, Boris Johnson – but it’s not a quick fix
To learn, children must be well nourished, healthy and feel safe at home and at school, writes the author. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)
Joan nyanyuki written in response to a comment from Boris Johnson that education is a silver bullet, saying it’s not that simple. She argues that there are a variety of interwoven challenges that make a linear and singular solution impossible.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent assertion that “education is the closest thing to a silver bullet to solving a myriad of problems” sounds like yet another unsubstantial soundtrack from a politician who doesn’t fails to understand a deeply complex problem.
Mr Johnson’s simplistic speech on education as a ‘magic potion’, ‘panacea’ and ‘universal remedy’ – delivered at the recent World Education Summit – distracted from the more complex truth that there is no single solution to the challenges facing millions of children around the world.
Lack of education, hunger, poverty, violence and exploitation are complex and interrelated problems that require multifaceted and multidimensional solutions. Such challenges are intertwined, so the solutions cannot be linear and singular.
Just as children don’t grow up in a bubble, education doesn’t happen in isolation. To learn, children need to be well nourished, healthy and feel safe at home and at school.
Allow parents to keep their children in school
Harmful practices, poverty and violence must be addressed so that children are successfully protected against early marriage, child labor, sexual exploitation and other serious violations that impede school attendance and learning. Parents and communities must be empowered and encouraged to keep children in school, supported by social services and economic safety net programs tailored to their specific situation.
Of course, education is essential if children grow up to be active and engaged citizens of tomorrow.
In Africa, for example – which will be home to over a billion young people by 2050 – failure to invest in young people today will result in significant economic and social burdens. Still research by my own organization, the African Child Policy Forum (ACPF), shows that the overwhelming majority of African girls and boys of primary school age lack the skills, knowledge and skills required for their age.
READ | Analysis: More Than Ever We Need To Help Learners Catch Up – Here’s Why
Two in five African children leave primary school without learning to read, write or do simple arithmetic. More than half of African girls do not have access to secondary education. The Covid-19 pandemic only made matters worse – at the height of the pandemic, more than 250 million children were outside of school in Africa alone.
However, education alone is not the answer – indeed, there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
Any attempt to put education at the top of the hierarchy of children’s needs or rights will not produce the desired results.
I fully agree that education will play a vital role in solving current and emerging problems. But to pretend, as the summit did, that lack of education is at the root of all children’s problems is to ignore the myriad of other challenges that are ruining their lives and threatening their survival right now.
Evidence shows that in the long run, violence against children in Africa leads to poor health, low education, increased dropout rates and poor employment prospects. Hunger, poverty, conflict and a host of other issues threaten children’s development and futures – and unless we treat them with a long-term strategic, joint and multidimensional approach, the beautiful promises and commitments funds from the recent summit will be wasted. .
Missed target
Although donors pledged $ 4 billion for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), the summit – co-hosted by the UK and Kenya – fell short of its goal of $ 5 billion and has been strongly condemned by a succession of NGOs as a missed opportunity.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on fellow African heads of state to devote at least 20 percent of their national budgets to education, but the reality tells a whole different story. According to 2020 figures of the Brookings Institution, African governments spend only five percent of GDP on education, and the continent currently faces an annual deficit of US $ 40 billion in education funding. Kenya itself has spent a meager 5.3% of GDP in 2018, a figure that has stagnated for seven years.
READ | Department of Basic Education and Equal Education reach agreement on school nutrition program
Few would dispute Mr Johnson when he said at the summit: ‘Ensuring that all children – and especially girls – get the education they deserve is the smartest investment we can make to make sure we can rebuild better after the pandemic. ” But by putting all his eggs in the education basket, he risks – to use one of his favorite expressions – putting billions of dollars against the wall.
Without concerted global action to tackle poverty, inequality, malnutrition, violence and other injustices that African children face, no investment in education will improve their life chances. As vital as it is undoubtedly, education is only one component of the well-being of the child. Unless we can remove cultural, social, economic and technological barriers to education, African children will continue to dodge this “silver bullet”.
– Dr Joan Nyanyuki is the Executive Director of the African Child Policy Forum.
