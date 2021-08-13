Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Vehicle Scrapping Policy, Calling It Milestone in India’s Development Journey | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Gujarat Investor Summit via video conference today (August 13, 2021). The summit’s objective was to invite investments for the establishment of vehicle scrapping infrastructure as part of the voluntary modernization program of the vehicle fleet or the vehicle scrapping policy. The Prime Minister believes that the investor summit in Gujarat for the establishment of infrastructure for scrapping of vehicles opens a new range of possibilities. He also asked young people and start-ups to join this program. The scrapping policy will give a new identity to the country’s automotive sector. It will play a huge role in removing unsuitable vehicles from the roads and bringing positive change in all sectors and not just the automotive sector, the prime minister said at the event in Gujarat. We are about to enter the 75th year of independence. The next 25 years are very important for the country from now on. In these 25 years, changes will take place in our way of working, in our daily life, in our professions, said PM Modi. In his speech, the Prime Minister also drew parallels between the lifestyle of Indian citizens and the country’s economy. He believes this policy will deeply benefit the country’s middle class. The way technology evolves, whether it’s our way of life or our economy – there will be a lot of changes in both. In the midst of these changes, it is also important to protect our environment, our land, our resources, our raw material, added Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While emphasizing the need for sustainable development, PM Modi said technology and innovation are the future. We can work on technology and innovation in the future, but the natural resources we get from mother earth are not in our hands. So, on the one hand, India is looking for new possibilities through the Deep Ocean mission and, on the other hand, it is also promoting the circular economy, Prime Minister Modi said. The effort is to make development a sustainable development, respectful of the environment. We are living the challenges of climate change. So, in the interest of its citizens, India must take important steps, added Prime Minister Modi. The vehicle scrapping policy aims to create an ecosystem to phase out unsuitable and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy aims to create a scrapping infrastructure in the form of automated test stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country. The Investor Summit is organized to invite investments for the establishment of vehicle scrapping infrastructure as part of the voluntary modernization program of the vehicle fleet or the vehicle scrapping policy, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The Summit is organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Government of Gujarat. (With ANI inputs) Live

