Analysis: how the 2020 census explains Donald Trump





From his racist “birther” campaign against ex-President Barack Obama to a campaign launch in 2016 targeting Mexican immigrants, Trump has positioned himself as the spokesperson for a racial and social culture he has described as being attacked.

This continued when he became president, with his ambiguity about white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Va. (Ironically four years to the day before the census data was released), to his support for Confederate monuments that praised them. men who fought to preserve slavery. Even now, its political action committee is called Save America, which reinforces the sentiment – fueled by right-wing media titans like Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and activists who demagogue about teaching race history in schools – that the land of many white culturally conservative citizens have always known it was somehow stolen by outside usurpers and cosmopolitan elites.

Trump has always been more of a showman than a political scientist. But his often vile political talents are based on an instinctive reading of the political fault lines of a changing and divided nation. Census data explains many of the trends he set out to exploit with his nativist and populist campaigns, which sensed a demographic tipping point at a dynamic time of change.

But while adding context to the Trump phenomenon, census data also suggests that long-term trends are unfavorable to his strategy of massively attracting a declining base of predominantly white rural Americans. In that sense, this census represents an important step in a way of looking at events over the last decade and a half of American politics – as a clash between young multiracial Americans represented by the Hope and Change movement. Obama and Trump’s own backlash campaigns with a much older and more homogeneous demographic. The new data suggests that ultimately, if politics are dictated by demographics, the future belongs to Obama’s heirs rather than Trump, as people of color made up 43% of America’s population in 2020, up from 34% in 2010. The non-Hispanic white population’s share of the US population fell to 57% in 2020, down 6 percentage points from the last census in 2010, according to the new findings.

Questions to Democrats

The new census also asks questions about how Democrats position their party going forward – particularly its attitude towards a white working class audience. President Joe Biden’s appeal to these voters was important on the sidelines of the 2020 election and may have helped squeeze Trump’s margins in the former president’s top performing districts in states like Pennsylvania and the United States. Wisconsin, which Biden both won last November. The current president, for example, won 41% of white voters, according to exit polls, compared to 37% for 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Much of Biden’s ambitious economic agenda, including more than $ 4.5 trillion in proposed infrastructure spending, targets many of these voters in an effort designed in part to pierce the populist appeal of Trump candidates. But as population growth is concentrated in more diverse communities, Democrats will exert more pressure to target this latter group, meaning Biden’s approach could represent the party’s last dance with a voting bloc that represented formerly a large part of its base.

The demographic shift that makes the country more diverse does not automatically mean that Democrats always profit and win more Blue States. Trump, for example, has actually improved his standing among Hispanic voters in 2020. Talented activists like Obama and Trump are building their own coalitions and can change the mathematical laws of politics to gain power.

But census data also includes fascinating snapshots that help explain some of the most intriguing political conflicts unfolding in a diverse nation.

The fastest growing metropolitan area in the country between 2010 and 2020 was The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida, which has grown from around 93,000 people in 2010 to around 130,000. The area has become a field of political battle in the last election, and his growth should be good news for Republicans, as Sumter County, where he is located, favored Trump over Biden by 62,761 votes to 29,341 in the last election.

In real terms, the population increase may appear small. But in 2018, now Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection next year, defeated Democratic rival Andrew Gillum by just 32,400 statewide votes and by 30,000 in Sumter County him. -same.

Another intriguing finding, against the backdrop of the rapid growth of many cities, the census helps explain the current forces disrupting politics in Texas. It reveals that Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth are all growing as populations in many rural areas decline. Numerous political confrontations in the Lone Star State, including over voting rights and masks in schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic, involve duels between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the Democratic legislature and strongholds in towns.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Republicans in Texas are pushing for the kind of electoral law changes that would make it more difficult to vote in populated cities – by reducing advance or postal voting – while preserving or even expand access to polling stations in rural areas.

The growing size and power of cities revealed by the census also suggests that the Republican Party – which in recent times has tended to portray urban areas as teeming with crime and corruption – may need to rethink and produce candidates and policies that appeal to large metropolitan areas that appear likely to represent a higher share of the vote in decades to come.

The GOP’s problems also extend to the suburban areas around major cities where Trump often performed poorly in the 2020 election. This was an emerging reality that was also true in the historically red states, and once again helps explain the 2018 Senate race in Texas, where Senator Ted Cruz narrowly passed his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Arizona change shows why Republicans are holding sham recount

Another state where the census sheds light on current political battles – and tensions between burgeoning American cities, which tend to contain more liberal voters, and sparsely populated rural areas – is Arizona.

“The fastest growing of these large cities was Phoenix, whose population grew 11.2% this decade,” said Marc Perry, senior demographer with the Population Division of the Census Bureau.

Phoenix sits in Maricopa County, Arizona’s decisive battleground where Biden defeated Trump by 45,000 votes to win the Grand Canyon State’s 11 electoral votes. It is also the site of a mock count by Republican state lawmakers based on Trump’s lies about voter fraud. If the Republicans were unable to beat Biden by fair means in the county, they are trying to discredit his victory based on false claims.

The evolution of Texas and Arizona, and the broader changes nationwide, do not only point to long-term challenges for both sides. They also provide a compelling rationale for the string of restrictive election laws passed in Republican-led states in the wake of Trump’s assault on American democracy.

If a party that increasingly attracts its declining white base is not prepared to do more to woo a wider range of voters, then it will have to find more nefarious methods to stay in power. Making it harder for Democrats, city dwellers and minorities to vote is one way to achieve this goal.

Martin Luther King III – the eldest son of the revered civil rights activist and president of the Drum Major Institute – has pledged to thwart GOP efforts to prevent the nation’s shifting appearance from diluting its own power.

“Some elected officials fear that if they embrace a more diverse America, they will lose their power,” he said in a statement.

“These same people are ready to arm the new census data to gerrymander the vote and rig the system against black and brown Americans,” he said.

The sense that the GOP is seeking to retain power despite its base moving closer to a permanent minority in the nation is likely to strengthen Liberal calls in the years to come for the abolition of the Senate filibuster. The house rule that effectively requires a qualified majority of 60 votes to pass major legislation is used by Republicans to block voting rights reform written by Democrats to counter state voter suppression laws.

“If we do not remove the filibuster to pass federal electoral protections, we are again allowing white minority rule to rule this nation,” said Stephany Spaulding, spokesperson for Just Democracy, a coalition for the racial justice.

This places additional pressure on more moderate Democrats like Biden and Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who oppose the end of filibuster.

In the short term, the census may hold good news for Republicans, as it will kick off the race to redistribute seats in Congress. Since Democrats only have an eight-seat majority in the House of Representatives, even tiny changes to the map could have huge implications. The redistribution could result in the loss of a number of seats in the Blue States and additions in others where Trump won last year.

Even so, there are also signs that redrawing the cards – an arduous process involving complicated lawsuits – might not be as bad as some Democrats feared. Declining rural populations and the growing power of cities could mean that some seats need to be sketched to include more Democratic voters in a way that could bode well for political developments in the years to come.

