August 13, 2021

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India expects to receive around 266 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in August, as a simpler authorization process has helped the government obtain far more than expected, the government said on Friday. President of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. Late last month, a senior government official told reporters the government could only count on around 150 million doses in August. Since then, India’s drug regulator has approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – although the company has yet to commit to a delivery schedule – and commercial production of the Russian Sputnik V in India may also begin. Indian drug maker Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D may also be approved soon, the health minister said this month. Write in a column https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/toi-edit-page/fifty-crore-vaccinations-pivotal-moment-in-covid-fight-modi-govts-big-success-has-happened- Despite sustained opposition negativity for the Times of India daily, Jagat Prakash Nadda, chairman of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, credited Modi with facilitating the approval of vaccine manufacturers. “Among the many important decisions taken by the Prime Minister is the simplification of the compulsory license policy to speed up vaccine production,” Nadda wrote. “This secured approval to manufacture Russia’s Sputnik V in the country and just days ago the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also approved. In the coming days more vaccines will be available in India.” Nadda, who was health minister during Modi’s first term, said India’s vaccine supply would reach 266.5 million doses in August, 261.5 million in September, 282.5 million in October , 282.5 million in November and 285 million doses in December. The Ministry of Health, whose target at the end of July of providing 516 million doses was not met, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Nadda’s projections. India wants to vaccinate its entire adult population of 944 million by the end of this year. It has so far administered 528.6 million doses https://dashboard.cowin.gov.in, giving at least one dose to about 44% of its adults, while 12% have received the required two doses. India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, thanks to the Serum Institute of India. The company halted all COVID-19 vaccine exports in April after the government asked it to divert supplies to the nationwide vaccination campaign as infections soared. India has reported 32.11 million COVID-19 infections, the highest number after the United States, with around 430,000 deaths, although experts say these are gross underestimates. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

