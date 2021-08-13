Scott Perry: Congressman from Pennsylvania helped Trump overthrow Justice Department on Big Lie





Perry’s role in undermining the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election victory became increasingly clear in the months following Election Day, dividing Republicans in his Harrisburg-based district and giving Democrats l hope to topple the five-term congressman in 2022.

On December 1, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread electoral fraud that could alter the outcome of the election. As Trump struggled to find support for his allegations of electoral fraud at the Justice Department, Perry put Trump in touch with Clark, the interim head of the civilian division and originally from Philadelphia, according to the New York Times. Clark and Trump would later be set to oust Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with Clark, according to documents and testimony from former Justice Department officials.

Perry also forwarded documents to the Justice Department in December that alleged there were “more votes counted than voters who voted” in Pennsylvania, according to a recent batch of emails released by the House Oversight Committee.

On the same day, Trump mentioned Perry’s name in a call with the Justice Department, where he asked officials to “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and members of Congress. R. ”, according to the notes of Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue. .

Perry did not respond to repeated requests for comment from CNN. In January, after The Times reported on Perry’s role in helping Trump contest the election, the congressman said in a statement he was “forcing” the former president to meet with Clark.

“My conversations with the President or Deputy Attorney General, as they have been with everyone I spoke to after the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our election, and that these allegations should at least be investigated to appease the spirits of voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election, ”he said. an ally in Trump’s efforts to challenge Biden’s victory. attended “Stop the Steal” rallies and supported a lawsuit to overturn Biden’s victories in the battlefield states. And Perry directed the objection to the certification of results in Pennsylvania to Congress, hours after that a mob attacked the Capitol to prevent Congress from doing just that. (Perry condemned the deadly violence as “unacceptable and criminal” and said he accepted the results while maintaining that ” Constitutional violations took place in the Pennsylvania electoral process. “)

“I don’t understand if there is criminal activity presents fraud – it is criminal activity, why we are not looking at this,” Perry said in December, days before the Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit.

Democrats are outraged by Perry’s actions and officials have called for his resignation. Months ago, Perry crushed their calls in a one-word press release: “No.” After Biden took office, Perry voted against creating an independent commission or select committee in Congress to investigate the January 6 riot. In June, Perry voted with 20 other House Republicans against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to officers who defended the Capitol.

So far, Perry does not have a major challenger in his 2022 run, although a Republican, Brian Allen, is launching a campaign to defeat Perry in a primary.

Eugene DePasquale, the former state auditor general who lost to Perry by about seven points last year, told CNN he “strongly envisions” a rematch.

“I believe my leadership will unite the region and grow the economy for everyone,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said. “Mr. Perry, on the other hand, has repeatedly shown just how extreme he is.”

“He would not even support the Capitol officers who protected him, played down the virus and was a key architect in trying to overthrow the elections,” he added.

But Republicans in the Perry District have described the congressman as a die-hard activist who easily connects with voters. They admired his outspoken style and humble upbringing, often noting his cash-strapped childhood and how he rose through the ranks, served in the military, and went to the Pennsylvania legislature and, later, to the Congress. Local officials said Perry often appears at community picnics and visits local businesses.

Yet Perry’s lingering skepticism about the 2020 election has divided Republicans in his district, though many of his allies are not fazed by his role in Trump’s quest to overthrow the election.

“A man introduces another man to a third man,” said Jeff Piccola, a local county Republican official. “Where is it illegal, inappropriate or inappropriate? “

“There is a lot of suspicion that the elections did not go well because there was some shenanigans going on,” he added.

But not all Perry supporters agree with his steadfast support for Trump, who garnered about 51% of the vote in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District in 2020.

“We have to appeal to a lot of swing voters if we are to win in Pennsylvania,” said Gary Eichelberger, who oversaw the Cumberland County elections to the council of commissioners. “Doubling down the division is a potential death sentence for the Republican Party. “

Rob Gleason, former leader of the Republican Party in Pennsylvania, said voters were still confused about the multitude of changes the state made to its election administration for the 2020 election cycle, including rules allowing postal voting without excuse. The change led to an avalanche of mail-in ballots. In the days it took to count the ballots, Trump supporters saw the former president’s lead shrink as Joe Biden’s numbers rose. CNN and other news outlets called out Keystone State for Biden on Nov. 7, an electoral vote tally that won his presidential victory four days after election day.

“People can’t get over that. They don’t understand the whole process,” Gleason said. “So there is a lot of doubt in the minds of people in Pennsylvania as to the veracity of this election and the elections to come.”

Lou Capozzi, chairman of the Cumberland County Republican Committee, said there were Trump supporters in Pennsylvania who still believed the election was stolen, but he said “the fervor has died down.”

“There’s probably a pretty loud minority, but I think they’re the minority,” Capozzi said.

Capozzi said that rather than looking in the rearview mirror in November 2020 or the events of January 6, it’s time for the party to look ahead. “Now we just have to move on,” Capozzi said. “It will benefit everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/12/politics/scott-perry-justice-department-big-lie/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos